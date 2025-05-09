With the election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, the Catholic Church has chosen a leader whose background blends American origins, Latin American pastoral experience, and Augustinian spirituality. His appointment is historic: the first American-born pope, the first from the Augustinian order, and a figure who reflects both continuity with Pope Francis and subtle divergence. His election presents an invitation to re-engage with questions about belief, community, and the church‘s role in a changing world.

Leo XIV was a choice few saw coming. Quiet, thoughtful and not among the most frequently touted contenders, his elevation surprised Vatican watchers. But in many ways, it makes sense. In a world dominated by brash, performative politics, the cardinals may have been seeking an antidote: a figure of humility, steadiness and introspective strength. If Donald Trump epitomises a certain kind of modern power (loud, transactional and divisive), Pope Leo XIV stands as a striking counterpoint: a man shaped by monastic discipline, communal values and the quiet resilience of missionary work.

Born in Chicago and ordained as an Augustinian priest in 1982, Leo XIV spent much of his ministry in Peru, where he developed a deep understanding of pastoral work in the Global South. A canon lawyer by training, his rise through the church hierarchy was swift: he was appointed Archbishop of Chiclayo in 2023 and, within months, was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis.* Appointed to key roles in Rome, including as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, he became a trusted figure in shaping the global episcopacy. His election suggests the cardinals valued international experience, humility and theological steadiness.

The Augustinian element of his identity is striking. Unlike the Jesuits, whose missionary and intellectual dynamism shaped Francis’s outward-facing papacy, the Augustinians draw inspiration from St Augustine of Hippo’s emphasis on the interior life, the search for truth and the primacy of community. This may signal a papacy less defined by dramatic gestures and more by a contemplative, doctrinally grounded tone.

In many respects, Pope Leo XIV signals continuity with the vision of his predecessor. He is pastorally focused, shaped by years of ministry in Latin America and attuned to the realities of a global church. His administrative work under Francis, particularly his role in episcopal appointments, shows clear alignment with the late pope’s commitment to a more inclusive and collegial model of governance.

His first papal homily echoed this orientation. “Peace be with you all,” he greeted the crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square, before calling for “a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue and is open to receiving everybody.” The tone was unmistakably Franciscan: gentle, deliberate and grounded in a vision of the church as reconciler in a divided world.

Reflecting Francis’s priorities, Leo has also voiced strong support for ecological responsibility. In 2024, he declared it was time to move “from words to action” on climate change, advocating for a “relationship of reciprocity” with the environment. He backed Vatican initiatives (from solar panels to electric vehicles) and his years in Peru, a country severely affected by environmental degradation, give his advocacy moral weight. This is not just rhetorical alignment, but lived conviction.

On economic justice and immigration, he has struck similarly forthright tones. He condemned clerical elitism, stating that “the bishop is not supposed to be a little prince”, and spoke empathetically of his immigrant roots. He even criticised right-wing US politicians like JD Vance, drawing a sharp contrast with nationalist Catholicism.

But in other areas, his outlook is more cautious. As head of the Dicastery for Bishops, he oversaw the historic inclusion of women in the voting bloc that selects bishops, an important and widely praised reform. He asserted that their presence “contributes significantly to the process of discernment”. Yet he has opposed the ordination of women as deacons, aligning with current church teaching. Whether he will respond to calls for fuller inclusion remains unclear and his leadership on this issue is already being closely watched.

The same complexity applies to LGBTQ+ Catholics. Leo supported Francis’s declaration allowing blessings for same-sex couples, but emphasised local pastoral discretion. Earlier, in 2012, he criticised Western “sympathy” for the “homosexual lifestyle”. Whether those views persist or soften under papal responsibility remains to be seen. It seems that his papacy is likely to take a more cautious tone than Francis’s on questions of sexuality.

Leo XIV inherits a church facing internal division and external credibility crises. The Catholic world is polarised between those pushing for reform and those urging a return to tradition. The clergy abuse scandals have deeply scarred the church‘s authority. Survivors and advocates continue to demand transparency and justice. Whether Leo will confront this legacy decisively, or defer to institutional caution, remains uncertain.

He must also reckon with unresolved allegations from his time in Chiclayo, where survivors accused him of mishandling abuse investigations. Supporters dismiss the claims as politically motivated, but scrutiny at the papal level is another matter. His credibility on accountability will depend on how he addresses the church‘s darkest chapter.

Beyond the Vatican, the world he enters as Pope is in crisis: war, displacement, climate breakdown, democratic erosion. Francis positioned the church as a voice of conscience on these issues. Time will tell whether Leo XIV will sustain that outward moral witness or turn the church’s gaze more inward.

The challenge of secularisation is no less pressing. In much of the West, the church must now persuade rather than presume authority. Here, Leo’s Augustinian roots may be an unexpected asset. St Augustine’s insight – that the human heart is restless until it rests in God – offers a powerful way to reach those disenchanted with both faith and modernity. If Leo XIV can tap into that language of longing and humility, he may yet reach audiences the church has long lost.

Then there is the matter of the Vatican’s finances, still recovering from scandal and dysfunction. Francis advanced transparency, but corruption persists. Leo XIV’s lack of financial experience could prove a vulnerability unless he relies on independent, reform-minded advisers. In this realm, accountability isn’t just about numbers, it’s about restoring trust.

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a pivotal moment for a church at a crossroads. He brings a measured calm, but calm alone won’t meet the urgency of this age.

Bronagh Ann McShane is Research Fellow in History on the VOICES project at Trinity College Dublin. She is author of Irish Women in Religious Orders, 1530-1700: Suppression, Migration and Reintegration (2022).

*This article was amended at 5pm on May 9th 2025 to correct an error that occurred during the production process