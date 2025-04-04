The recent sourness pervading Dáil proceedings has generated understandable criticism of lack of decorum. There is little doubt the language heard in the Dáil has become coarser; insults such as buffoon, guttersnipe, corner boy and yahoo, once regarded as egregious, now look tame given the contemporary preponderance of the F- word and Michael Lowry’s recent two fingered gesture.

Looking back, it is striking how fuelled by testosterone the Dáil has always been, but in the past, some parliamentary orators were cleverer in formulating words to chastise their nemeses.

Here is a brief history of Ireland in 25 Dáil insults:

1. “I will not reply to any damned Englishman in this Dáil.” (Arthur Griffith to Erskine Childers, Treaty debates, 1922.)

2. “Is there any authoritative record of his having ever fired a shot for Ireland at an enemy of Ireland?” (Séamus Robinson, speaking of Michael Collins, Treaty debates, 1922.)

3. “Let there be no misunderstanding, no soft talk, no ráiméis at this last moment of the betrayal of our country ... half of them look for a gun and the other half are looking for the fleshpots of the Empire.” (Mary MacSwiney, after the Dáil voted to accept the Treaty, 1922.)

4. “The minister has just now rivalled his previous performances in corner-boy vituperation.” (Clann Éireann TD William Magennis to Cumann na nGaedheal’s Patrick McGilligan, 1926.)

5. “He has endeavoured to hide his ludicrous failure, and the folly and futility ... by emotional references to Ireland’s just claims and his own marvellous pride.” (WT Cosgrave on Éamon de Valera, 1932.)

6. “I respected the law when you and the taoiseach were destroying this country and violating the law ... If you object to me, you can come outside and do so. I will oblige you now.” (Fine Geal’s James Coburn to Fianna Fáil’s Michael Joe Kennedy, 1947. They did indeed take it outside for a “fracas”.)

You would not know beet from turnips, you idiot — FF’s Martin Corry to FG’s Gerry L’Estrange, 1968

7. “Certain gentlemen wanted to make this parliament a parliament of guttersnipes.” (FF’s Seán MacEntee, 1947.)

8. “We have the yapping yahoos from all sections.” (FF’s Denis Allen, 1951.) “You must be a first cousin to a yapping yahoo.” (FG’s Seán Collins in response.)

9. “You shot off your toe on the eve of a pension.” (FG’s Seán Collins taunts Mark Killilea about his military record, 1952. Killilea crossed the floor for a “scuffle”.)

10. “You are drunk, and everybody knows you are drunk.” (FF minister Kevin Boland to Labour TD Stephen Coughlan, after Coughlan called Boland an “imbecile,” 1964.)

11. “What do you want to do: to start the Blueshirts again?” (Taoiseach Seán Lemass to FG’s Gerry L’Estrange, 1966.) “You, over there, started the Civil War.” (L’Estrange in response.)

12. “The Labour Party are a nice, respectable, docile, harmless body of men – as harmless a body as ever graced any parliament.” (Lemass, 1966.)

13. “You would not know beet from turnips, you idiot.” (FF’s Martin Corry to L’Estrange, 1968.)

14. “He is a dirty, cowardly cur, a dirty swine.” (Kevin Boland on L’Estrange, 1968.)

15. “Charles Haughey: guns, guns and more guns.” (FG’s Patrick Belton during the arms crisis, 1970.)

16. “He is a Redmondite West Briton.” (FF’s George Colley on Labour TD Conor Cruise O’Brien, 1975.)

17. “He comes with a flawed pedigree.” (Garret FitzGerald on Haughey’s nomination as taoiseach, 1979.)

18. “That minister over there is the 13th stroke of the clock in the Irish political system. He is the one who invites doubt not only about his own authenticity, but about the authenticity of all the other 12.” (FG’s John Kelly on FF’s Brian Lenihan, 1980.)

19. “You have led the country into the greatest humiliation in recent history.” (Haughey to taoiseach Garret FitzGerald after Margaret Thatcher’s dismissal of New Ireland Forum options, 1984.)

20. “A once great party has been brought to its knees by the grasping acquisitiveness of its leader ... the cancer that is eating away at our body politic – and the virus which caused that cancer, Charles J Haughey.” (Labour Party leader Dick Spring, 1990.)

21. “This is women now. You can’t even give way to somebody who wants to give you information.” (Taoiseach Albert Reynolds to FG’s Nora Owen, 1993.)

22. “You are a stomach-turning hypocrite ... How low can you go?” (Michael McDowell, Progressive Democrats, to Dick Spring, 1996.). “I would be falling for a long time to reach your depths.” (Spring in response.)

23. “With all due respect, in the most unparliamentary language, f**k you, Deputy Stagg. F**k you.” (Green Party’s Paul Gogarty to Labour Party’s Emmet Stagg, 2008.)

24. “Try and rein her in now and again.” (Taoiseach Brian Cowen to Labour leader Eamon Gilmore about Joan Burton, 2010.)

25. “What do you know? Sure you do not know whether your own son, baby, is a boy or a girl.” (Danny Healy-Rae to Paul Murphy, 2024.) “You are a f**king asshole.” (Murphy in response).