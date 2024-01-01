As 2024 begins, American politics are in a paradoxical state of paralysis and instability. Barring an unexpected event, the two presidential candidates will be the same ones as in 2020: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The judgments in Colorado and Maine that would remove Trump from the ballot there have garnered a lot of media attention, but in reality the Colorado decision is unlikely to prevail in the Republican-dominated supreme court.

It’s not usually possible to say with any certainty who the candidates will be so early in the year. If it is Biden and Trump, it will be the first year since the modern presidential primary system began a half century ago that neither party’s nomination is competitive. And the last time there was a presidential rematch was in 1900, when William McKinley defeated William Jennings Bryan for the second time. The two candidates in 2024 make history in another respect: they will be the oldest ever. Biden will be 81 at the time of the election; Trump will be 78.

A system that trots out the same two men of such advanced years, virtually unchallenged within their parties despite their unpopularity with the general public, is one that is highly static. Yet the US actually stands on the precipice of two very different futures likely to be decided by a handful of votes. That is because it is a highly polarised polity where one of the parties has become increasingly radical and authoritarian. In this environment elections are not simply about the swing of the pendulum in one direction or another, but existential contests over the ongoing viability of American democracy.

While most eyes will be on the presidential contest, control of both houses of the US Congress also hangs in the balance. Republicans will try to retain their narrow control of the House of Representatives despite a shambolic term in which they proved unable for weeks to agree on a speaker. Democrats will try to retain their narrow control of the Senate despite a very challenging map: of the one-third of seats up for election this year, many are in states that Democrats will struggle to hold.

READ MORE

The 2024 elections will be close and consequential. The most likely result is divided government, with neither party able to win control of the presidency and both houses of Congress. But let us imagine two plausible scenarios: one in which the Republicans sweep the elections; another in which Democrats do.

Scenario 1: A Trump victory

Trump exceeds his vote total from 2020 (which was already the second highest in history). His supporters’ enthusiasm is undampened by the fact that he has spent the year in and out of courts. In fact, Trump effectively uses his trials as platforms to portray a rigged system that unfairly denied him the presidency in 2020.

Meanwhile, Biden fails to match his record vote total from 2020. His poor polling numbers early in the year prove prescient. Biden runs a lacklustre campaign, appearing as a frail man without the necessary solutions for the future. Key elements of the Democratic coalition – especially African Americans and the young – fail to turn out in large numbers. Some have been turned off by Biden’s support for Israel’s horrific mass killing in Gaza.

The biggest success of Biden’s one-term presidency was to turn the US away from decades of neoliberal policies that produced obscene inequalities. Yet the effects of his policies are not felt in time to sway voters, especially following a cost-of-living crisis. Despite strong economic growth and low unemployment, votes do not feel their standard of living is improving.

Trump’s coat tails prove enough for the Republicans to hold control of the House. And Republicans win most of the toss-up seats in the Senate, giving them a comfortable majority there. With control of all branches of the US government – the executive, the legislative and the judicial – Trump has significant power to enact his agenda. Draconian measures against immigration are a certainty. Voting restrictions, tax cuts for the rich, and legislation hatefully targeting trans people are likely. A national abortion ban is possible. A new McCarthyism will reign as Republicans crack down on “wokeness.” Recriminations between the Clinton wing and Sanders wing of the Democratic Party begin as they offer competing explanations for their party’s losses.

With a president who has already rejected the peaceful transition of power, the future of American democracy is uncertain. The US will move in an increasingly authoritarian direction, becoming more like the “illiberal democracy” of Victor Orbán’s Hungary, with democratic institutions increasingly hollowed out. But Trump will not rule unchecked. Liberal states such as California and New York will resist his agenda. And, while he will immediately cancel all federal cases against him, he cannot dismiss the election fraud case against him in state court in Georgia. What will happen if this sitting president is convicted?

Scenario 2: A Biden victory

Trump fails to match his vote total from 2020. Though his enthusiastic base turns out, it seems a few voters were put off by the ongoing circus show of his court battles. Biden, however, barely exceeds his record vote total from 2024. Despite discontent with Biden among key constituencies, when it comes down to a choice between one or the other, they vote the lesser evil.

Republicans’ embarrassing bungling in the House costs them control of the chamber as Democrats win back seats lost in 2022. Democrats also narrowly hold the Senate, losing West Virginia but winning all the toss-up states; Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaker in an evenly divided chamber. Democrats seem likely to enact Biden’s economic agenda of greater investment in its physical and human infrastructure, including measures addressing the climate emergency. If Democrats jettison the Senate filibuster, voting rights legislation and a national abortion rights bill are possible. After leading his party to multiple defeats, Trump’s leadership in the Republican Party is in question. He realises his worst fear: he is a loser. He seems to be heading for jail as court cases against him continue.

Because the US remains the world’s most powerful country, people across the world will watch this year to see which future it chooses. A few thousand votes here or there could swing the elections. For this new year a good resolution might be to give up biting your nails.

Daniel Geary is Mark Pigott associate professor in American history at Trinity College Dublin