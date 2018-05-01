World View podcast: Javid’s appointment strengthens hard Brexit wing

On this week’s World View podcast, London Editor Denis Staunton reports on the appointment of Conservative MP Sajid Javid as home secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid has promised action on the Windrush immigration targets scandal that led to the exit of his predecessor.

Javid’s appointment strengthens the hard Brexit wing of prime minister Theresa May’s cabinet. Less clear is what tack soft Brexit proponent Rudd will take on the back-benches.

Also on the podcast: In Spain, thousands have protested against a decision by a court in Pamplona to absolve five men of rape, in a case that has garnered international attention and ignited the country’s MeToo movement.

Guy Hedgecoe reports on the details of the story, concerning the attack of an 18-year-old woman during the San Fermín bull-running festival in the city in the summer of 2016.