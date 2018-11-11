World leaders to mark 100th anniversary of Armistice in Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron will be joined by some 70 world leaders on Sunday to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice that brought the first World War to an end, and to honour the millions of soldiers who died in the conflict.

It was at 11am on November 11th, 1918, that the guns fell silent across the western front, heralding the end of a four-year conflict that claimed the lives of 10 million combatants and millions of civilians.

One hundred years later, Mr Macron will pay tribute to those soldiers and their families in an address delivered at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe, built by Napoleon in 1806, where an unknown soldier killed in the war is buried.

US president Donald Trump, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian president Vladimir Putin are among the dozens of monarchs, heads of state and government due to attend the ceremony, before lunch with Mr Macron at the Élysée Palace.

In a rare public display of emotion by the leaders of two world powers, Mr Macron and Ms Merkel held hands on Saturday during a poignant ceremony in the Compiegne Forest, north of Paris, where French and German delegations signed the Armistice that ended the war.

Testimonies written by soldiers on November 11th, 1918, as the ceasefire took hold, will be read at Sunday’s event by high school students in French, English and German.

The conflict was one of the bloodiest in history, reshaping Europe’s politics and demographics. Peace, however, was short-lived and two decades later Nazi Germany invaded its neighbours.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Macron will host the inaugural Paris Peace Forum, which seeks to promote a multilateral approach to security and governance and ultimately avoid the errors that led to the outbreak of the first World War.

Ms Merkel said in a statement the forum showed that “today there is a will, and I say this on behalf of Germany with full conviction, to do everything to bring a more peaceful order to the world, even though we know we still have much work to do.”

Mr Trump, who champions a nationalist “America first” policy, will not attend the forum.

The US leader has said he will also not hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Putin in Paris. Mr Trump and Mr Putin are expected to have formal talks later this month when both attend a G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.–Reuters