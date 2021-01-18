‘We’re starving’: Guatemala blocks hundreds of US-bound migrants

Hundreds of Honduran migrants huddled overnight on a highway in eastern Guatemala after domestic security forces used sticks and tear gas to halt the passage of a United States-bound caravan just days before US president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities said, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

“There’s no food or water and there are thousands of children, pregnant women, babies and they don’t want to let us pass,” said a Honduran migrant stuck at the blockade, who gave his name only as Pedro.

Guatemalan authorities said they have sent hundreds of migrants back to Honduras.

A witness said about 2,000 migrants were still camped out on the highway near the village of Vado Hondo, about 55km from the borders of Honduras and El Salvador, after clashing with Guatemalan security forces on Sunday.

‘Starving’

“We’re starving,” said one Honduran mother, stuck behind the cordon with her 15-year-old son, nine-year-old daughter and four-year-old niece.

“All we have is water and a few cookies,” said the woman, who declined to give her name, but added that she and other travellers had formed a prayer circle as they camped out.

Other migrants evaded the gridlock by fleeing into the hills to continue onward to the border of Mexico, where the government has deployed police and the National Guard.

“We ran into the mountains because I’m travelling with my one year old,” said Diany Deras, another Honduran.

Mexico’s border with Guatemala was quiet.

“All is calm here,” said a National Guardsman in charge of a border crossing directly opposite Tecun Uman, Guatemala, where caravan leaders hope to cross into Mexico. He sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

“I hope Guatemala contains them,” he added.

Humane approach

The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before Mr Biden takes office on Wednesday, promising to adopt a more humane approach to migration than president Donald Trump.

A Biden transition official, however, advised people not to make make their way towards the US.

“Overcoming the challenges created by the chaotic and cruel policies of the last four years and those presented by Covid-19 will take time,” said the official.

“In the meantime, the journey to the United States remains extraordinarily dangerous and those in the region should not believe anyone peddling the lie that our border will be open to everyone next month,” the official added.

The incoming administration will work to address the root causes of migration, expand lawful pathways and rethink asylum processing, the official said. – Reuters