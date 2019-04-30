Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó calls for military uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday called for a military uprising to oust president Nicolás Maduro.

Several dozen armed troops accompanying Mr Guaidó clashed with soldiers supporting Mr Maduro at a rally outside the La Carlota air base in Caracas, but the incident fizzled out and did not appear to be part of an immediate attempt by the opposition to take power through military force.

Mr Guaidó, in a video posted on his Twitter account, was accompanied by men in military uniform and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who has been placed under house arrest.

“The national armed forces have taken the correct decision, and they are counting on the support of the Venezuelan people,” Mr Guaidó said.

A soldier in the group with Mr Guaidó, who identified himself just as Rivas, denied government accusations that they had been tricked into backing Mr Guaidó.

“We’re all afraid,” he told Reuters, “but we had to do it.”

The move was Mr Guaidó ’s boldest effort yet to convince the military to rise up against Mr Maduro.

If it fails, it could be seen as evidence that he lacks the support he claims to have.

It might also encourage the authorities, which have already stripped him of parliamentary immunity and opened multiple investigations into him, to arrest him.

“We reject this coup movement, which aims to fill the country with violence,” said defence minister Vladimir Padrino López.

He said the armed forces remained “firmly in defence of the national constitution and legitimate authorities,” and that all military units across Venezuela “report normality” in their barracks and bases.

US support

The United States has declared its support for Mr Guaidó in Tweets from senior members of the Trump administration.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tweeted a message in support of what he called “the start of Operacion Libertad”.

“The US Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated,” Mr Pompeo said.

The vice-president, Mike Pence, also tweeted his support : “To [Juan Guaidó], the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in [Operacion Libertad],” Mr Pence wrote.

“Estamos con ustedes! We are with you! America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored. Vayan con dios! [Go with God]”

The US national security adviser John Bolton tweeted to Mr Maduro’s defence minister, Mr Padrino López, saying the country’s armed forces “must protect the constitution and the Venezuelan people”.

“It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy,” Mr Bolton said. “The United States stands with the people of Venezuela.”

The White House said that Donald Trump was being kept informed about events in Venezuela as they unfolded.

It was unclear whether the administration was prepared to go beyond verbal support and how it would act if the uprising was defeated by Mr Maduro’s forces.

According to a source close to Venezuela’s opposition, Mr Guaidó did not receive planning support or resources for his move on Tuesday, which came after months of contacts with military officials, the source said.

But the opposition has nurtured links with Washington since well before Mr Guaidó took the political center-stage in January – and such efforts took on a new impulse after Mr Trump took office.

The White House declined comment on whether the administration had been consulted or had advance knowledge of what Mr Guaidó was planning.

A former US official said that while it was unclear whether Mr Guaidó’s efforts would touch off a broader military uprising against Mr Maduro, it appeared aimed at building momentum toward Wednesday’s May Day Street protests and making that a turning point.

Protests planned

Mr Guaidó has said the May Day protests will be “the largest march in Venezuela’s history,” part of what he calls the “definitive phase” of his effort to take office in order to call fresh elections.

But Mr Maduro, for his part, has appeared to retain control of state institutions and the loyalty of senior military officers.

He has called Mr Guaidó a US-backed puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup.

Last week, Mr Guaidó said his congressional ally – opposition lawmaker Gilber Caro – had been detained, and that 11 members of his team had been summoned to appear before the Sebin intelligence agency.

Mr Lopez, seen with Mr Guaidó, appeared to have left his home for the first time since being placed under house arrest in 2017, after three years in jail.

“I have been freed by soldiers on the side of the constitution and President Guaido,” he tweeted. All of us have to mobilise. It’s time to win our freedom.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged maximum restraint to avoid violence, a UN spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and he appeals to all stakeholders to avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm,”

The spokesman said Mr Guterres was available to mediate if both sides requested his help.

Spain, the former colonial power in Venezuela and instrumental in setting the European Union line, said that, although it considered Mr Guaido the legitimate leader of Venezuela, it did not support a military coup and wanted to see elections.

Oil prices topped $73 (€65.05), partly driven higher by the uncertainty in Venezuela, an OPEC member whose oil exports have been hit by US sanctions and an economic crisis. –Reuters, Guardian