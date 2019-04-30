Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido calls for military uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.

In the three-minute video shot early on Tuesday, Mr Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution.

He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Mr Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armoured vehicle looked on.

Mr Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.

Venezuela’s government said it was putting down a small coup attempt by military “traitors” working with right-wing opponents.

Information minister Jorge Rodriguez’s comments on Twitter came after Mr Guaido’s call for an uprising.

Mr Rodriguez tweeted: “We inform the people of Venezuela at the moment we are confronting and deactivating a reduced group of military traitors who are positioning themselves in the Distribuidor Altamira (neighbourhood) to promote a coup d’etat against the constitution and the peace of the Republic.

“To this intent is added the putschist and murderous ultra right which announced its violent agenda months ago. We call on the people to maintain maximum alert so, together the glorious National Armed Bolivarian forces defeat the intent to mount a coup and preserve the peace. We will win.”

Mr Lopez, making his first public appearance since he was detained in 2014, said: “This is the moment of all Venezuelans, those in uniform and those who aren’t. “Everyone should come to the streets, in peace.” Venezuela’s socialist party boss, Diosdado Cabello, called on government supporters to gather at the presidential palace to defend the country’s president Nicolas Maduro. Mr Cabello downplayed the significance of the rebellion, saying Caracas was calm and that the Carlota air base near where the rebellious soldiers were gathered had not been touched.–PA