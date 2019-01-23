Venezuela’s opposition chief declares himself interim president

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president of the beleaguered South American country

Mr Guaido’s declaration constitutes a dramatic escalation of his efforts to force President Nicolas Maduro from power. Before thousands of protesters in the capital Caracas, the 35-year-old politician said he was “formally assuming the responsibility of the national executive”.

Mr Guaido, the head of the opposition-run congress, has said he would be willing to assume the presidency on an interim basis with the support of the armed forces to call elections.

The move was immediately welcomed by US president Donald Trump who called on other countries in the western hemisphere governments to recognise Mr Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

“In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant. The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law,” noted a statement from the Trump administration.

The move comes as tens of thousands of Venezuelans have demonstrated in Caracas in what opponents of Nicolas Maduro hope will prove a turning point for the country’s slide into authoritarianism and economic ruin.

Venezuela’s president, who started his second term on January 11th after disputed elections, is facing a reinvigorated opposition as well as increasing international hostility from the right-wing governments of the US, Brazil and Colombia.

Wednesday’s march follow two nights of violent protests in working-class neighbourhoods of Caracas – once bastions of support for the government – and the apparent foiling of an armed uprising by members of the national guard.

Early on Wednesday, protesters in eastern Caracas braved an early morning downpour, shouting in unison: “Who are we? Venezuela! What do we want? Freedom!”

In the centre of the capital, riot police flanked by water tanks and lightly armoured vehicles had already been deployed to the central Plaza Venezuela square. Other protests were planned across the country and outside embassies worldwide.

Juan Guaido, the new leader of the opposition-held national assembly, repeated calls for members of the security forces to withdraw their support for Mr Maduro. “The world’s eyes are on our homeland today,” he said.

Relatively unknown until this month, Mr Guaido appears to have reinvigorated Venezuela’s opposition which has long been racked by infighting. Ahead of Mr Maduro’s inauguration, Mr Guaido described the leader as a “usurper” and declared himself ready to assume the presidency until open elections could be held.

Wednesday also marks the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez – a symbolism not lost on Maria de Jesus, a social worker from Caracas who was born on the day of the 1958 rebellion.

“I was born in democracy,” she said on her way to the march in Caracas. “I want my freedom; this is a dictatorship.”

Venezuelan opposition supporters protest in Caracas on the anniversary of the 1958 uprising that overthrew the military dictatorship. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Riot police form a line of resistance during the protest in Caracas. Photograph: Reuters

Venezuelan national guards as demonstrators protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas on Monday. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Demonstrators confront police in the Venezuelan capital. Photograph: Reuters

Police and protesters face to face in Caracas. Photograph: Reuters

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister in Caracas. Photograph: Reuters

A who is prepared for tear gas throws back a canister during the demonstration in Caracas. Photograph: Reuters

Across town, several hundred supporters held a rival march in support of Mr Maduro. Though it was dwarfed in size by the opposition protest, those in attendance were in a buoyant mood.

“We are here to support our president and defend our resources,” said Ana Media, who works for the state oil company PDVA, as salsa music blasted from loudspeakers. “We know that other countries are against Maduro because they want to take over our resources.”

Flight from the country

Oil-rich Venezuela is mired in economic and political turmoil, with hyperinflation rendering the bolivar currency practically worthless. Shortages in food staples and basic medicines are rampant and crime is widespread. More than three million Venezuelans have fled, causing consternation across the continent.

In Ciudad Guayana, a northeastern city, a statue of Hugo Chavez – Mr Maduro’s late predecessor and the figurehead of Venezuelan socialism – was burned, cut in half and the bust hung from a bridge on Tuesday night.

Mr Maduro has accused the opposition of fomenting violence. “I demand the full rigour of the law against the fascists,” he said on Tuesday night. His allies have also threatened the use of armed pro-government militias to quell disturbances.

The United States, long fiercely opposed to Maduro, has thrown its support behind the opposition. “President Trump and the US stand resolutely with the Venezuelan people as they seek to regain their liberty from dictator Nicolas Maduro,” wrote vice-president Mike Pence in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Tuesday.

A previous spate of protests in 2017 left at least 120 dead and hundreds more injured after Mr Maduro dispatched the national guard. Human rights watchdogs and international observers are preparing for a similar crackdown on Wednesday.

Foro Penal, a local watchdog, reported on Wednesday morning that 30 protesters had been arrested overnight. Local journalists alleged that authorities in Caracas had attempted to confiscate their equipment.– Guardian