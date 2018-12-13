Woman pleads guilty to acting as undeclared Russian agent in the US

A woman has pleaded guilty in the US to acting as an undeclared Russian agent and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Maria Butina operated as a Kremlin agent while she befriended National Rifle Association leaders and influential conservatives, she admitted on Thursday in federal court in Washington.

Butina, 30, was arrested in July. While in the US, she worked to advance Russia’s interests, reporting regularly to a senior Russian official, according to her guilty plea.

The charges were filed by the Justice Department’s national security unit and US prosecutors in Washington, rather than by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian influence in the election.

Her admission added to developments in investigations related to the 2016 presidential election, with indications that prosecutors are receiving information from several people close to President Donald Trump.

This week, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison. He also said he would assist prosecutors.

A tabloid publisher with ties to Trump is also cooperating, having admitted to federal investigators in New York that its chief executive talked to people on Trump’s nascent campaign about buying and burying damaging stories that could damage the candidate.

Russia

Russia has said its spy agencies had no knowledge of Butina or her activities.

“When I heard something was going on around her, for a start I asked the heads of our secret services, ‘Who is she?’ Nobody knows anything about her,” President Vladimir Putin said in a televised appearance in Moscow on Tuesday, the day after Butina said in a filing she wanted to change her plea.

Butina travelled to the US in 2015 and entered on a student visa in 2016 to study at American University in Washington. She reported to Alexander Torshin, the former deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, court documents show.

Torshin accompanied Butina to a variety of conservative political events. In 2015 and 2016, the pair attended at least one NRA conference and a National Prayer Breakfast, the filings say. At one conference, they met with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Butina also attended Walker’s announcement that he was running for president.

At a town-hall-style event in Las Vegas in 2015, Butina asked candidate Trump whether he would improve the US relationship with Russia. Trump said he would.

Butina, who’d started an NRA-like group in Russia called the Right to Bear Arms, was already a fixture in the American gun-rights community. NRA members travelled to Russia in 2013 to attend an event she organised. Among the attendees were Torshin and David Keene, then president of the NRA. – Bloomberg