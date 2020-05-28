White House says Trump to sign executive order on social media

US president Donald Trump was poised to review a key law that gives social media companies legal protection for content posted on their platforms, the latest stage in his battle against Twitter.

Mr Trump was due to sign an executive order on Thursday evening following his threat a day earlier to “strongly regulate” social media platforms or even “close them down”.

“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!,” he tweeted ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

A draft of the order suggested Mr Trump would instruct the US commerce department to review section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a key provision that exempts social media companies from liability for content published on their platforms.

Mr Trump’s efforts to rein in the tech giants follows a decision by Twitter to add fact-check labels to two of the president’s tweets related to postal voting in which he claimed that mail-in ballots lead to election fraud.

The unprecedented move by the company provoked fury from the US president, who accused Twitter of interfering in November’s presidential election. However, the social media giant has not taken action against a series of tweets posted by the president suggesting that an MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, was involved in the death of a former employee in 2001, despite the widower of the deceased asking Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to do so.

Conservatives

Speaking ahead of the signing of the executive order, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany chastised Twitter for its “bias against the president and conservatives online”.

“I believe it is time to get the facts about Twitter,” she said during a White House press briefing, pointing to comments made by some of the company’s employees about the president.

“While big tech is quick to censor the president and his employees they are very reluctant to label some of the actions by Chinese officials,” she said, claiming that China had spread misinformation about coronavirus and a theory that the US military was responsible for the spread of the virus.

Stating that “no one believes in the first amendment more than President Trump”, she said the president wanted to ensure that big tech did not impinge on free speech.

Asked if Mr Trump had ever lied, she said: “His intent is always to give truthful information to the American people.”

She also defended Mr Trump’s comments on postal voting that were fact-checked by Twitter, claiming that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud despite the fact that research shows that mail-in voting is no more prone to fraud than regular in-person voting.

The issue of postal voting has taken on renewed relevance this year as many states begin to prepare for widespread absentee voting in November’s presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump has railed against the concept in recent weeks, claiming it will lead to fraud.

Famous user

The tension between Mr Trump and Twitter poses a challenge to the social media company founded by Mr Dorsey. The US president is the company’s most famous user, regularly deploying his Twitter account to communicate with his 80 million-plus followers.

However, the company has long faced calls to intervene when Mr Trump tweets erroneous information, as it has done with figures such as Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro.

While conservatives in Congress have argued that Twitter exhibits a liberal bias, Democrats have also called for greater regulation of internet giants.

On Thursday, House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was an “outrageous situation” that Twitter had fact-checked the president’s tweets on postal voting but had not acted on his tweets concerning the death of Lori Klausutis, the former aide to Mr Scarborough.

“Facebook, all of them, they’re all about making money,” she said. “Their business model is to make money at the expense of the truth and the facts.”