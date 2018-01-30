What is the ‘state of the union’ address?

President Donald Trump promises a “big speech, an important speech” when he addresses a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday night. Although he delivered a similar speech in the House of Representatives last February, this is technically his first state of the union speech.

Traditionally, the state of the union presents the president with the opportunity to update Congress, the supreme court justices and the nation at large on his plans and policy priorities for the year ahead. Indeed, article 2 of the US constitution states that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient”.

While the first president, George Washington, addressed Congress in its temporary home in New York, Thomas Jefferson broke with the tradition in 1801. President Woodrow Wilson revived the tradition more than a century later, when he addressed Congress in 1913, cementing the tradition of delivering the speech in person.

Mr Trump is expected to strike a relatively conciliatory tone in his speech this year, focusing on tax reform, immigration and his infrastructure plans, according to officials.

Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of president John F Kennedy and grandson of attorney general Bobby Kennedy, has been chosen to deliver the Democratic response to the speech straight after Mr Trump’s address.