Weinstein moved to jail after undergoing heart surgery

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex from hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, arrived in the Rikers section that houses inmates requiring medical care, by midafternoon, according to jail records.

The move came after Weinstein underwent the procedure on Wednesday, according to his spokesman.

The former producer had been taken to Bellevue Hospital following his conviction on February 24th, after his bail was revoked and he was taken into custody.

Weinstein (67) was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11th.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

The verdict was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was fueled by his case starting in late 2017. The movement inspired women to accuse hundreds of powerful men - in entertainment, business, news media, politics and other fields - of sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He has denied the accusations, and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to his convictions in New York, Weinstein also faces several felony charges in Los Angeles in connection with alleged sexual assaults against two women in 2013.

The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, which both won Oscars for best picture. His former film studio, the Weinstein Co, filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and is being liquidated.– Reuters