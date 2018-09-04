‘We’re in crazytown’ - Trump’s chief of staff said according to new book

White House chief of staff John Kelly was so incensed by the behaviour of Donald Trump that he privately described the president to other aides as an “idiot” and complained that they were in “Crazytown”, according to an incendiary new account of the Trump leadership.

The unflattering portrait of Mr Trump’s White House, in which the US president is portrayed as being so gripped by paranoia over the ongoing Russian investigation that he is barely able to operate, is contained in Fear, the much-awaited book by Bob Woodward. A copy of the book was obtained days before its official release, by the Washington Post, which reported on several of its most arresting details on Tuesday.

Woodward’s depiction of the Trump regime strongly echoes the picture of chaos and pandemonium that was laid out by Michael Wolff in his blockbuster earlier this year, Fire and Fury. But given Woodward’s powerful journalistic brand from his seminal role in uncovering the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, through a series of insider portraits of a succession of presidents, Fear is likely to carry an even greater punch.

The 448-page volume is based, Woodward said, on hundreds of hours of conversations with direct players, but only on an anonymous basis.

Among the revelations was the way that Mr Trump demeans his own senior advisers behind their backs. According to the Washington Post account of the book, the president used to mock his then national security adviser HR McMaster by impersonating him with a puffed out chest.

Some insults were delivered to individuals’ faces. He apparently told the commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, “I don’t trust you. . . you’re past your prime.”

McCain

Days after the nation mourned the passing of the Arizona senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain, there are new bombshell disclosures about the depth of Mr Trump’s disdain for the man. Woodward is reported to describe a dinner at which Mr Trump told senior White House officials that McCain had been cowardly in getting himself released early from a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

The defence secretary Jim Mattis had to correct the president by pointing out that the truth was in fact the direct opposite - Mr McCain had refused an offer of early release from his captors, out of solidarity with fellow prisoners.

Worst job ever

Perhaps the most disturbing element of the Post’s rendition of Woodward’s book is the alarm it portrays among top national security officials about Mr Trump’s lack of grip over world affairs. After one high-stakes meeting in January of the National Security Council over the North Korean missile threat, Mattis was so exasperated he told associates that the president had the understanding of a 10 year-old school child.

Then there is the outburst attributed to John Kelly. Having called Trump an idiot, he is then said by Woodward to have decried: “I don’t know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”–Guardian News and Media