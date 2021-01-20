‘We’ll see each other again’: Trump bids farewell to Washington

Outgoing US president Donald Trump said it had been “the honour of a lifetime” to serve as president of the United States as he left the White House for the final time as president.

Speaking to journalists as he boarded the Marine One helicopter, Mr Trump said: “We’ve had an amazing four years. I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye, we’ll see each other again,” he said.

He then made the short trip by helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One is based, boarding the plane for the last time to fly to Florida.

Speaking to invited guests at the airport, he said: “We have the greatest country in the world. We have the greatest economy in the world, and as bad as the pandemic was, we were hit so hard just like the entire world was hit so hard.” He also described the Covid vaccine as a “medical miracle”.

Mr Trump was accompanied on his flight by members of his family, including his eldest son Donald jnr, and his girlfriend Kimberley Guilfoyle, his son Eric and his wife Lara and his daughter Tiffany.

Mr Trump will become the first president in modern times not to attend his successor’s inauguration. In a “farewell address” on Tuesday, he said that the “movement we started is only just beginning”.

“We did what we came here to do – and so much more,” he said. He also issued 143 pardons in the final hours of his presidency, including to his former adviser Steve Bannon.

Mr Biden is due to be sworn-in as the 46th president of the United Statesat a ceremony at the US Capitol at noon (5pm Irish time).

Pillars of light

As Mr Trump took off on Air Force One for Florida, Mr Biden arrived to attend mass at St Matthew’s Cathedral, where the funeral of another Irish-American, John F Kennedy, took place. Also in attendance are Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and top congressional Republicans, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

The incoming president and his wife Jill last night attended a ceremony of lights at the Lincoln Memorial to honour the thousands of Americans who have died from Covid-19. They then spent the night at Blair House, across from the White House.

The moving ceremony, which took place at sunset, took place as America’s death rate from coronavirus passed 400,000. Last night, 56 pillars of light representing America’s states and territories illuminated the “field of flags” which has been assembled on the National Mall ahead of today’s inauguration, representing the people who cannot attend the ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

Heavy security

Washington remained under heavy security on the eve of the inauguration. The Pentagon confirmed that it had removed a dozen National Guard troops from duty after vetting by the FBI. In contrast to the crowds that usually flock to Washington to witness a presidential inauguration, the downtown area is off limits to the public, due to this month’s attacks and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the inauguration ceremony itself, Mr Biden will visit Arlington Ceremony along with former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush. Today’s events will include performances by Lady GaGa, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez, while Irish violinist Patricia Treacy will also perform.

After four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, Mr Biden has promised to unify a country that remains shaken after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.