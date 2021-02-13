Way paved for Trump acquittal as US Senate pulls back from witness vote

The US Senate has backed away from a vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, paving the way for a vote to acquit the former president as early as today.

Earlier, the Senate voted to subpoena witnesses and documents – a dramatic development that would delay a verdict in the trial after House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin announced that he wanted to subpoena Republican congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.

It followed a statement issued by Ms Herrera Beutler on Friday night about a phone call between Mr Trump and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. She said Mr McCarthy directly called on Mr Trump to call off the riot while the attack was happening in a phone call on January 6th.

Lead Impeachment House Manager, Representative Jamie Raskin, arrives at the US Capitol for the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Getty

Mr Harrison’s surprise request infuriated Republicans, who threatened to subpoena hundreds of witnesses in response, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A vote was then held, with five Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in calling for witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed. This included Senator Lindsey Graham, who intervened during the roll call to change his vote. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of Mr Trump, previously warned that he would “open the floodgates” on witnesses if Democrats proposed calling witnesses.

However, following behind-the-scenes negotiations, Democrats instead agreed to read the statement of Ms Herrera Beutler into the record.

Senators have now begun an afternoon of closing arguments with a final vote to follow.

The unexpected clash over witnesses unfolded on Saturday as Republicans looked poised to acquit Mr Trump. Shortly before the chamber convened at 10am, senate minority leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues he would vote to acquit the former president. The Kentucky Republican had distanced himself from Mr Trump just before the January 6th attack and had not confirmed which way he would vote.

The impeachment trial of the former president was already expected to be the shortest in history. The trial opened on Tuesday, with House Impeachment Mangers – effectively the prosecution – setting out the prosecution case over two days.

Previously unseen footage

Using previously unseen footage of the riot, they urged Republican senators not to let Mr Trump go unpunished for his role in the January 6th attack, arguing that politicians will have “no one to blame but ourselves” if the former president is re-elected and incites further violence.

Michael van der Veen, lawyer for Donald Trump, departs at the end of the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial on Friday in Washington. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP

“My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” Mr Raskin said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump’s legal team, who were allocated 16 hours over two days to set out the defence, instead wrapped up their arguments in less than three hours on Friday.

Attorney Michael Van Der Veen said the prosecution’s case was “absurd”.

“No thinking person could seriously believe that the president’s January 6th speech on The Ellipse was in any way an incitement to violence or insurrection. The suggestion is patently absurd,” he said.

“To claim that the president wished, desired or encouraged lawlessness or violent behaviour is a preposterous and monstrous lie.”

They claimed that Mr Trump had consistently opposed violence in his career, despite Democrats highlighting several instances when Mr Trump had encouraged violent behaviour in his public comments or tweets.