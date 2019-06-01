Virginia Beach shooting: Twelve killed in ‘most devastating day’

A municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was turned into a scene of carnage Friday afternoon when a long-time employee began firing indiscriminately with a handgun at his co-workers, the authorities said.

When the shooting was over he had killed a dozen people and injured several others before being shot and killed during an extended shootout with police.

The incident began at around 4pm local time (9pm Irish time) in an office offering some of the most mundane functions of city government, such as paying water bills and applying for building permits, when the employee began stalking through several floors firing at his colleagues, authorities said.

The loud bursts of gunfire sent workers scrambling and barricading their office doors. Zand Bakhtiari (28) who works on the first floor, looked out his window about 4pm and saw people screaming and running.

“I thought they were running to the scene of a bad car accident,” he said in a telephone interview late Friday. At that point, he had not heard any gunfire. But right after that, his boss, who had just left, called in an order to shelter in place: There was an active shooter.

Mr Bakhtiari and others in his office shut the door and got down. He then heard 50 to 60 gunshots. “It was a lot of shots,” he said. Five or 10 minutes later, a police SWAT team came and led them out.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released nor was the motive of the attack.

Bulletproof vest

One of those injured was a police officer whose life was saved by his bulletproof vest, said Chief James Cervera of the Virginia Beach Police Department, who said at an evening news conference that the scene could “best be described as a war zone.”

Bodies were found on all three floors of the building, the chief said. One of the deceased was discovered outside in a car. He called the shooting a “devastating incident” that “none of us want to be here talking about,” adding that it was “going to change the lives of a number of families in our city.”

Chief Cervera said the gunman, whom he declined to name, was carrying a .45-caliber handgun, with several extended magazines. He had a suppressor on the weapon to muffle the sound, the chief said. The gunman was wounded after an exchange of fire with police, who later gave him first aid. But he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting took place shortly after 4pm within the sprawling Virginia Beach Municipal Center, a campus of city offices and agencies, including the Police Department.

The attack unfolded on multiple floors in Building No. 2, which includes offices for planning and public works, among others, and is adjacent to City Hall. At the scene, bystanders fled for safety and officers converged in large numbers.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said at an evening news conference. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours, colleagues,” he continued before his voice trailed off and he bowed his head. Dale Gauding, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said five patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Another patient, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, was being picked up by helicopter and transferred to a trauma centre at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, he said.

‘Show the strength’

Details on their conditions were not immediately available. “This day will not define Virginia Beach,” a City Council member, Aaron Rouse, said at the news conference.

“We will show the strength of our city.” Another council member, Barbara Henley, told The Virginian-Pilot that she had been pulling up to City Hall when she heard police sirens and saw police cars. After initially thinking it was an accident, she heard a male voice shout: “Get down!” and saw people scattering.

“I was scared to death,” she said. All over Virginia Beach, residents were trying to process such horror on what had been the close to a normal week.

“Pleasantville is no more,” said June Kates, a former teacher and resident of Virginia Beach who lives in a retirement community nearby. She said she had been to the municipal centre many times.

“It’s so sad. It’s just so sad,” she said. “I just think it’s the saddest thing I can imagine.” Eerily, police had scheduled a community workshop for Saturday morning on how to prepare for a mass shooting.

Nothing like this has happened in Virginia Beach in the 40 years that Guy King Tower, a City Council member and retired lawyer, has been living there. “Nothing remotely like it, certainly in my memory,” said Mr Tower, who joined the council a month ago. - New York Times