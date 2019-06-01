Virginia Beach shooting: city names 12 victims of ‘horrific crime’

The 12 people who died in a mass shooting at a government building in Virginia Beach in the southeastern US state of Virginia last night have been named on Saturday, as was the man who killed them.

Describing a “horrific crime scene”, police and city leaders said they would name the suspect only once, preferring to focus attention on the people he killed. Four people remained in local hospitals, seriously injured.

At a news conference, Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen struggled to suppress his sorrow and anger as he described “a senseless, incomprehensible act of violence”.

As he listed the dead, his co-workers, he referred to them in the present tense.

Eleven were city employees and one was a contractor.

They were: Laquita C Brown, of Chesapeke, Virginia; Tara Walsh Gallagher, of Virginia Beach; Mary Louis Gayle, of Virginia Beach; Alexander Mikhail Gusev, of Virginia Beach; Katherine A Nixon, of Virginia Beach; Richard H Nettleton, of Norfolk; Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan; Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach; Joshua A Hardy, of Virginia Beach; Michelle “Missy” Langer, of Virginia Beach; Robert “Bobby” Williams, of Chesapeke; and Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling, of Virginia Beach.

The dead, Mr Hansen said, “leave a void we will never be able to fill”.

He added: “Right now, we’re tracking four [people] that are seriously injured and are in Virginia Beach and Norfolk hospitals.” The injured were not named.

One policeman was injured, saved by a bulletproof vest. Police chief James Cervera said officers responded from their building close by “within minutes” of the first call from Municipal Building Two.

There was no verbal exchange with the gunman, he said. “Once he identified them he immediately opened fire,” Mr Cervera said. “They returned fire. This was a long-term, large gunfight.”

It’s so sad. It’s just so sad. I just think it’s the saddest thing I can imagine

Police chief Cervera named “the 13th person”, as Mr Hansen referred to the gunman, as DeWayne Craddock, a 15-year employee of the Virginia Beach public works department.

On Friday, police said the gunman used a .45 calibre handgun with a suppressor.

On Saturday, Police chief Cevera said additional weapons had been found at the scene and at the suspect’s home. He did not disclose more details and did not answer questions about any likely motive.

“This is a large scale crime scene, a horrific crime scene,” police chief Cervera said, noting the toll on those who responded to the shooting and investigated the crime scene overnight.

The shooting took place on all three floors of Municipal Building Two and the gunman gained access simply by having a security pass, he said.

The incident began at around 4pm local time (9pm Irish time) in an office offering some of the most mundane functions of city government, such as paying water bills and applying for building permits, when the employee began stalking through several floors firing at his colleagues.

The loud bursts of gunfire sent workers scrambling and barricading their office doors. Zand Bakhtiari (28) who works on the first floor, looked out his window about 4pm and saw people screaming and running.

“I thought they were running to the scene of a bad car accident,” he said in a telephone interview late Friday. At that point, he had not heard any gunfire. But right after that, his boss, who had just left, called in an order to shelter in place: There was an active shooter.

Mr Bakhtiari and others in his office shut the door and got down. He then heard 50 to 60 gunshots. “It was a lot of shots,” he said. Five or 10 minutes later, a police SWAT team came and led them out.

Bodies were found on all three floors of the building, police chief Cervera said. One of the deceased was discovered outside in a car. He called the shooting a “devastating incident” that “none of us want to be here talking about,” adding that it was “going to change the lives of a number of families in our city.”

The shooting took place shortly after 4pm within the sprawling Virginia Beach Municipal Center, a campus of city offices and agencies, including the Police Department.

The attack unfolded on multiple floors in Building Number 2, which includes offices for planning and public works, among others, and is adjacent to City Hall.

Another council member, Barbara Henley, told The Virginian-Pilot that she had been pulling up to City Hall when she heard police sirens and saw police cars. After initially thinking it was an accident, she heard a male voice shout: “Get down!” and saw people scattering.

“I was scared to death,” she said. All over Virginia Beach, residents were trying to process such horror on what had been the close to a normal week.

“Pleasantville is no more,” said June Kates, a former teacher and resident of Virginia Beach who lives in a retirement community nearby. She said she had been to the municipal centre many times.

“It’s so sad. It’s just so sad,” she said. “I just think it’s the saddest thing I can imagine.” - New York Times