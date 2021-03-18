US to send millions of surplus vaccines to Mexico and Canada

The United States is expected to announce that it will send four million vaccines to Canada and Mexico. Under the agreement, the US would “lend” AstraZeneca vaccines to the two countries, which have been struggling with Covid-19 vaccines. They would resupply the US with vaccines at a later date.

Both countries have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the United States has yet to do and there are tens of millions of doses in factories in the US.

Speaking on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House was working with Astra Zeneca and the two countries on what is a “complex process”.

She said that the US has 7 million “releasable doses” of vaccines – 2.5 million will be sent to Mexico, while 1.5 million will go to Canada.

The decision comes a day after President Joe Biden’s meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin when the issue of vaccines was discussed.

As the EU continued to press the United States at the highest levels to share some of its Astra Zeneca vaccine stockpiles with Europe, Mr Martin indicated that Mr Biden did not commit to providing vaccines to Europe.

“President Biden’s main focus is getting his own people vaccinated,” said Mr Martin.

Asked about the key question of vaccine supply, and whether he asked Mr Biden if it were possible for US manufacturers to supply Ireland, the Taoiseach said the president had told him that the US was facing the same logistical challenge as Europe in terms of accessing sufficient supply for its own population.

“He is keen to have a higher volume of manufacturing. That is his key focus right now,” said the Taoiseach. “He wants the US to have enough [supply] to vaccinate their own people. He will know later on where US stands.”

He said that assessment would likely occur during the summer.

White House officials have pushed back on suggestions by the European Union that the United States has an “export ban”.

The US signed a $1.2 billion partnership with AstraZeneca last May to develop vaccines. Close to 100 million vaccines have now been administered in the United States.