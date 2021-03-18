US to send millions of surplus vaccine doses ‘to Mexico and Canada’

The United States is expected to announce that it will send four million vaccines to Canada and Mexico. Under the agreement, the US would “lend” AstraZeneca vaccines to the two countries, which have been struggling with Covid-19 vaccines. They would resupply the US with vaccines at a later date.

Both countries have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the United States has yet to do and there are tens of millions of doses in factories in the US.

The decision comes a day after President Joe Biden’s meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin when the issue of vaccines was discussed.

White House officials have pushed back on suggestions by the European Union that the United States has an “export ban”.

The US signed a $1.2 billion partnership with Astra Zeneca last May to develop vaccines. Close to 100 million vaccines have now been administered in the United States.