US supreme court upholds Donald Trump’s travel ban

The US supreme court has upheld Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, in a significant victory for the administration and a blow to anti-discrimination advocates.

In a 5-4 ruling handed down in Trump v Hawaii on Tuesday, the court accepted the government’s argument that the ban was within the president’s power to craft national security policy and his authority to “suspend entry of aliens into the United States”.

Opponents of the ban have said it has not made the country safer, while singling out Muslims for unfair treatment and violating constitutional protections against discrimination on religious grounds.

The lawyer who argued against the ban, Neal Katyal, tweeted that he was “disappointed by decision” but that Mr Trump “shouldn’t take ruling as approval to continue attacking our Constitution. I will always fight it.”

Mr Trump has issued three executive orders curbing travel from certain Muslim-majority countries. Lower courts have blocked various iterations of the ban. The current order was allowed to come into full effect in December 2017.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The ban targets travellers from Syria, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. It also includes limited sanctions against North Korea and Venezuela.

Mr Trump’s controversial ban was elevated to America’s highest court after several iterations of the policy were rejected by the lower courts.

The president issued his first travel ban just a week after taking office in January 2017, prompting widespread chaos and protests at airports and in cities across the US.

Appeals process

Although the administration sought to modify the policy to pass legal muster, different versions of the travel ban have since been rejected as unconstitutional by federal judges in Hawaii, California, Maryland and Virginia.

The appeals process ultimately forced the conservative-leaning supreme court to determine the validity of the travel ban, which in its third version seeks to bar or limit entry to immigrants from five Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The policy also imposed travel restrictions on certain government officials from Venezuela and their families, as well as North Korea, which were not challenged in court.

Oral arguments before the supreme court in April focused largely on Mr Trump’s motivations in ordering the travel ban, given his sharp rhetoric against Muslims on the 2016 presidential campaign trail. Opponents of the travel ban argued the policy was a watered-down attempt by Mr Trump to make good on his campaign pledge to ban all Muslims from coming to the US.

They also cited Mr Trump’s repeated derogatory statements about Muslims and Islam, both as a candidate and since taking office, to demonstrate that the policy was rooted in religious discrimination. While several of the supreme court justices acknowledged Mr Trump’s record of espousing anti-Muslim views, chief justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, the two most likely swing votes, signalled they were reluctant to challenge the president’s authority on what he claims is a matter of national security. The bench also grappled with the relevance of campaign statements in assessing official policy. While earlier versions of Trump’s travel ban indefinitely suspended all refugee admissions to the US, the president signed an

executive order in October that resumed the processing of refugees. In doing so, Mr Trump also called for a 90-day review of the program for 11 countries, most of them Muslim-majority, deemed as “high risk” by his administration.–Guardian