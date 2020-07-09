US supreme court to rule on Trump’s bid to conceal financial records

The US supreme court is due to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor can get hold of president Donald Trump’s financial records, including his tax returns, that he has tenaciously sought to keep secret.

Unlike other recent presidents, Mr Trump has refused to release his tax returns and other documents that could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organisation.

The content of these records has remained a persistent mystery even as he seeks re-election on November 3rd. The rulings represent another milestone in Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

Two of the cases involve subpoenas issued by House of Representatives committees seeking Mr Trump’s financial records from his longtime accounting firm Mazars LLP and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

The third involves subpoenas issued to Mazars for financial records including nearly a decade of Mr Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to a grand jury in New York City as part of a criminal investigation by the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

The investigation by Mr Vance’s office in 2018 into Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation was spurred by disclosures of hush payments to two women who said they had past sexual relationships with him, porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Mr Trump and his aides have denied the relationships.

In the litigation over the House subpoenas, Mr Trump argued that Congress lacked a valid purpose for seeking his records and that disclosure of the material would compromise his and his family’s privacy and distract him from his duties.

In the New York case, Mr Trump’s lawyers argued that under the US constitution he is immune from any criminal proceeding while serving as president. They also cited justice department guidance that a sitting president cannot be indicted or prosecuted.

In a lower court hearing, Mr Trump’s lawyers went so far as to argue that law enforcement officials would not have the power to investigate him even if he shot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue.

The House oversight committee in April of last year issued a subpoena to Mazars seeking eight years of accounting and other financial information in response to the congressional testimony of Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer. Mr Cohen said Mr Trump had inflated and deflated certain assets on financial statements between 2011 and 2013 in part to reduce his real estate taxes.

The House financial services committee has been examining possible money laundering in US property deals involving Mr Trump. In a separate investigation, the House intelligence committee is investigating whether Trump’s dealings left him vulnerable to the influence of foreign individuals or governments. - Reuters