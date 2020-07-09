US supreme court rules prosecutors can obtain Trump’s financial records

The US supreme court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s advisers must hand over his financial records to a New York court, but sent the case back to a lower court for consideration, granting the president significant reprieve.

The ruling – one of two issued by the supreme court on Thursday relating to Mr Mr Trump’s tax records – means that Mr Trump’s financial records will remain private for now, as litigation continues.

In a strongly-worded opinion, the court by a 7-2 majority said that a New York prosecutor investigating Mr Trump has the right to see the president’s documents.

“Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our court established that no citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding,” the majority opinion said.

“We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the president is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need.”

But the court sent the case back to the district court for further proceedings “where the president may raise constitutional and legal objections to the state grand jury subpoena as appropriate”.

Subpoenas

The second ruling represented a significant win for the president, as the court blocked Congress from securing access to his records. That case related to efforts by several committees in Congress to subpoena documents related to Mr Trump’s financial affairs from accountancy firm Mazars and his bankers Deutsche Bank and Capitol First.

Since winning control of the House of Representatives after the 2018 midterm elections, various House committees have been investigating Mr Trump’s financial dealings.

Responding to that ruling, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the committees would continue to pursue the case in the lower courts, noting that “a careful reading of the supreme court rulings related to the president’s financial records is not good news for President Trump. The court has reaffirmed the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight on behalf of the people, as it asks for further information from the Congress.”

Hush money

The ruling in the New York case was welcomed by Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance who indicated his decision to press on with the investigation. Mr Vance is investigating the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and whether Mr Trump’s repayment of funds to his then attorney Michael Cohen broke any business laws.

“This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president is above the law,” said Mr Vance.

“Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead.”

Mr Trump’s two appointees to the supreme court - Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh - sided with the majority opinion in both cases.

Responding to the opinions on Twitter, Mr Trump wrote: “This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!.”

Apparently referring to the FBI investigations that led to the establishment of the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, he added: “We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!”