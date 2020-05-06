US supreme court justice Ginsburg admitted to hospital

US supreme court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to hospital with an infection caused by a gallstone — but plans to continue taking part in the court’s arguments by telephone.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She is resting comfortably and expects to be in hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ms Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments on Monday and Tuesday. She initially sought medical care on Monday when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumour on her pancreas.

Her most recent hospital stay was in November, when she spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a likely infection after suffering from chills and fever.

Ms Ginsburg also bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Her recovery from that operation forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993, appointed by then president Bill Clinton.

The justice’s health has been of particular concern to liberals in recent years. The supreme court could tack sharply to the right if she had to step down and President Donald Trump was able to appoint her successor.

She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, even as the justices have cancelled courtroom arguments in favour of telephone sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Ginsburg has said she would like to serve until she is 90, if her health allows. – AP/Bloomberg