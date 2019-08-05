US shootings: Trump blames media for stoking ‘rage’

US president Donald Trump has blamed the media for stoking “anger” and “rage” in the country, as America reels from two back-to-back mass shootings that killed 29 people.

In a tweet on Monday morning Mr Trump argued that the media has “a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country.”

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years,” he tweeted. “News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

In a separate tweet, Mr Trump said Republicans and Democrats should come together to introduce stronger background checks, “perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform.”

Mr Trump has faced widespread criticism from Democrats for encouraging white nationalism, as.

The incidents, which unfolded in Texas and Ohio within a 24 hour period, have renewed political focus on the United States’ gun laws.

A 21 year old white male from Dallas, Texas was charged with capital murder on Sunday. He surrendered to police outside a Walmart supermarket in El Paso.

Twenty people were killed in the attack and 26 wounded after the gunman began shooting in the supermarket on Saturday. Authorities in Texas are treating that shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

The suspect is believed to have posted a white supremacist manifesto online minutes before the attack began. The document referenced the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” and expressed admiration for the perpetrator of the mass shooting in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand in March. He also said that his beliefs began “before Trump.”

El Paso, which is situated right on the Mexican border, has a high Hispanic population and has been at the frontline of the border and immigration controversy in recent months. Several Democratic candidates for president have accused Mr Trump of encouraging white nationalism.

‘Open racism’

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman who hails from El Paso, said Mr Trump had tolerated and encourage a climate of “hatred” and “open racism” in the United States.

Asked if he thought Donald Trump was a white nationalist, Mr O’Rourke replied: “Yes, I do.”

“Calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, warning of an invasion at our border, seeking to ban all people of one religion — it encourages the kind of violence that we’re seeing,” he said. “The things that he has said both as a candidate and then as the president of the United States, this cannot be open for debate.”

Pete Buttigieg, the 37 year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, echoed these views. Mr Trump had “made his career, politically, on demonising Mexicans and now we’re seeing reports that the shooter yesterday had his goal as killing as many Mexicans as possible,” he said.

Mr Trump’s record on race relations has been one of the most controversial aspects of his presidency. Following a white nationalist march in Charlottesville two years ago he said that there were good people “on both sides”.

Following the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand in March, in which 49 Muslims were killed, Mr Trump was asked if he thought white nationalism was a rising threat. “I don’t really,” he replied. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It’s certainly a terrible thing.”

Mr Trump’s tweets on Monday morning came a few hours before he is due to address the nation on the tragedy from the White House.

The US president’s response to the latest shootings have been relatively muted. Mr Trump spent the weekend at his golf course in New Jersey and arrived back to Washington on Sunday night. He said on Sunday evening that both attacks were linked to a “mental illness problem,” describing the gunmen as “very, very seriously mentally ill”.

“This has been going on for years, for years and years in our country and we have to get it stopped,” he said.

Suspect

Less than 13 hours later after the El Paso shooting, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, in a separate incident after a gunman embarked on a shooting rampage outside a bar in a popular downtown area of the city.

The suspect, who was named as 24 year-old Connor Betts, was shot and killed by responders who arrived on the scene within minutes. Among those killed in the attack was the gunman’s sister, officials said.

Twenty-seven people were injured and treated in hospital, with 15 of those discharged on Sunday.

The death-toll from the Ohio shooting may have been higher if police officers had not responded to the attack within minutes, authorities said.

The attacker, who was wearing full body armour, was approaching a bar in the area when he was shot by police.

Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of Police Lieut Col Matt Carper said that police had neutralised the subject within a minute, suggesting that more people could have been killed.

“Think about that minute. The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute. And if we did not have police in the Oregon District and the thousands of people in the Oregon District enjoying their Saturday evening, what we could have had in this city?” he told reporters.