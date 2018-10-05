US senators gather for key vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Senators have begun arriving at the US Capitol ahead of a key procedural vote on confirming the appointment of Donald Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to the supreme court.

The 100-member Senate will vote on a motion to move forward to a full vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s comformation n on Saturday.

Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation requires the support of a majority of senators, but has been placed in doubt following allegations of past sexual misconduct.

Focus is turning to four senators, Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Maine, and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Mr Manchin is running for re-election next month in a state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and faces pressure from many of his constituents to endorse the Republican nominee.

Mr Flake and Ms Collins hinted on Thursday that they were satisfied to proceed with a vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination having reviewed the results of an FBI investigation, which concluded on earlier this week. Neither has said how they will vote, however. Ms Murkowski has given no indication of her intentions.

With Republicans controlling 51 of the 100 Senate seats, the numbers are tight ahead of the vote. Vice president Mike Pence, however, can cast a deciding vote if if is required to tip the balance in favour of Mr Kavanaugh.

Republicans face a further logistical problem as Senator Steve Daines is due to attend his daughter’s wedding in Montana on Saturday. If the Republican leadership does not have enough support without him being present, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell may delay the vote until Sunday.

Hundreds of women – including comedian Amy Schumer – were detained by Capitol police on Thursday as protesters against Mr Kavanaugh’s proposed confirmation filled the Senate office building.

‘My tone was sharp’

Mr Kavanaugh made a last-minute appeal to senators in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal overnight, in which he addressed his performance at the Senate judiciary committee last week.

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times,” he wrote. “I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad.

“Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good. As a judge, I have always treated colleagues and litigants with the utmost respect. I have been known for my courtesy on and off the bench. I have not changed.”

But in an editorial, the Washington Post called on senators not to endorse Mr Kavanaugh. It was the first time the newspaper has opposed a supreme court nominee since 1987. In particular, the newspaper’s editorial board highlighted his comments during his testimony last week in which he said he was the victim of an “orchestrated hit” motivated by anger at President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election and revenge on behalf of the Clintons.

“He provided neither evidence nor even a plausible explanation for this red-meat partisanship, but he poisoned any sense that he could serve as an impartial judge,” the editorial said.

Mr Kavanaugh was giving evidence to the judiciary committee on Thursday of last week after testimony had been given earlier the same day by Christine Blasey Ford, a California-based university professor who says he sexually assaulted her in 1982, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, who attended university with Mr Kavanaugh, claimed he thrust his exposed genitals in her face at a drunken party when they were in college. A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, said she observed Mr Kavanaugh at parties where women were verbally abused, inappropriately touched and “gang-raped”.

Investigation criticised

Dozens of protesters who were demonstrating inside the Senate building were arrested on Thursday. Many were chanting: “We want justice now” and holding signs in support of Dr Blasey Ford.

Senators had spent much of the day poring over the confidential FBI report on Mr Kavanaugh in a secure room in the Capitol building.

Senate majority leader Mitch Mc Connell said the FBI report “did not corroborate” any of the accusations of sexual misconduct that have been alleged against Mr Kavanaugh. Thist was echoed by Senate judiciary committee chairman Chuck Grassley, who said there was “no hint of misconduct”.

“There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know,” he said. “It’s time to vote.”

But Democrats criticised the scope of the FBI investigation, which was ordered last Friday by the White House at the behest of Mr Flake, who said that his support for Mr Kavanaugh was conditional on an investigation taking place

“We had many fears that this was a very limited process that would constrain the FBI from getting all of the facts,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said. “Those fears have been realised.”

The White House expressed confidence that Mr Kavanaugh would be endorsed.

“This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a supreme court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents,” deputy press secretary Ray Shah said on Thursday.

Mr Trump also backed his nominee on Twitter. “Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”

He said that the “harsh and unfair” treatment of Mr Kavanaugh was having “an incredible upward impact on voters”.

“The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”