US Senate set to vote on new ambassador to Ireland

The US Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on the nominee to become the next US ambassador to Ireland.

Ohio businessman Ed Crawford was nominated by President Donald Trump and was endorsed by the Senate Foreign Relations committee in April. A vote on his nomination is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the US capitol.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell moved forward with his nomination in the chamber last week as Mr Trump touched down in Ireland.

Mr Crawford’s nomination is uncontentious, and he is expected to be confirmed by the full senate.

An Irish-American from Cleveland, Ohio, Mr Crawford’s parents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s.

He founded his business, Park Ohio holdings, in 1960, building it into an international company with revenues of $1.9 billion.

The Nasdaq-listed manufacturing and supply-chain business acquired Cork-based supply chain business QEF Global limited in 2013 and continues to employ a small number of people there.

Mr Crawford was the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee’s Ohio campaign during the 2016 presidential race, and a supporter of Donald Trump .

Appearing before the US Senate foreign relations committee at his confirmation hearing in April, Mr Crawford pledged to work to further US-Irish relations and maintain US commitment to the Northern Ireland peace process if confirmed.

He said that the United States and Ireland had worked to resolve conflicts and foster prosperity throughout the decades.

“If confirmed, I pledge to work closely with the members of the foreign relations and commit to advance US interests and values in Ireland,” he told the committee. Brexit, and the possibility of the reintroduction of a hard border in Ireland, also featured heavily during the hearing.

The position of US ambassador to Ireland has been vacant since the departure of Kevin O’Malley, Barack Obama’s nominee, in January 2017. The role is being filled in the interim by US embassy charge d’affaires Reece Smyth.