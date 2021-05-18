US Senate reaffirms support for Belfast Agreement

The US Senate has passed a resolution reaffirming its support for the Belfast Agreement.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed the passage of the bipartisan resolution, which was submitted by committee chairman, Democrat Senator Bob Menendez.

“The Senate just passed my resolution to reaffirm our unwavering support for the Good Friday Agreement and its full implementation,” said Mr Menendez via a tweet on the committee’s account.

“Very proud to have the Congress speak with one voice in support of accountability, reconciliation and prosperity in Ireland. ”

Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s Ambassador to the US, thanked Mr Menendez for “piloting this resolution through the Senate”.

“Congressional support for peace in Ireland continues to be vitally important and deeply appreciated,” he said.

Mr Menendez was joined by Republican Senator Susan Collins and 13 of their Senate colleagues in unveiling the resolution on March 16th. It calls for the full implementation of the Belfast Agreement, as well as subsequent agreements including the Northern Ireland Protocol and Stormont Agreement.

“This should be a priority for those who support peace, accountability, reconciliation and prosperity for all who live in Northern Ireland,” said the Senators.