US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if provoked, says Trump

US president Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US could strike 52 Iranian sites if provoked, in a significant escalation of rhetoric following the killing of General Qassem Suleimani by a US military drone on Friday.

Tweeting from his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote: “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” he said. “The USA wants no more threats.”

His comments – which refer to the 52 US citizens who were taken hostage in the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 – come after tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Both were killed in a US drone strike on a convoy leaving Baghdad International Airport.

The incident has prompted fears that the US and Iran could be veering towards military confrontation in the Middle East. Tehran has vowed to avenge the killing of Suleimani — the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds force and one of the state’s most significant military commanders.

Mr Trump, who is due to return to Washington from Mar-a-Lago where he spent the Christmas holidays later on Sunday, ordered the drone strike last week, but has claimed that he took the action “to stop a war.”

“We did not take action to start a war,” he said in a hastily-convened press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

He also warned, however, that he was ready and prepared to take “whatever action is necessary” if American interests are threatened.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has briefed US allies about the strike in recent days, criticised European countries for not supporting the American decision.

“The Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did — what the Americans did – saved lives in Europe as well.”

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab is due to travel to Washington on Thursday.

Nuclear deal

Relations between the US and its European allies had already been strained over Iran policy following the US decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The latest comments from the Trump administration come as rockets were fired in Baghdad on Saturday, including in the Green zone near the US embassy. No casualties were reported.

Friday’s air strike which killed one of Iran’s best known figures, was the culmination of days of heightened tension between the US and Iran following an attack on a US compound in Iraq on December 27th which left one American contractor dead. The US blamed an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, for the attack, and subsequently launched strikes on sites associated with the groups, which killed more than two dozen people. Following those strikes, the US embassy in Baghdad was stormed by protestors believed to be associated with the Iranian-backed group.

General Qassem Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was centrally involved in Iran’s activities in the greater Middle East region, where it supports various militia groups.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the deployment of thousands of extra US troops to the region – many of whom are expected to pass through Shannon airport in Ireland — in response to the growing crisis.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened “severe revenge” for the killing of the top Iranian commander.

As the funeral procession for Suleimani took place in Iraq, thousands of protestors took to the streets in Iran to protest, some burning US, British and Israeli flags, and chanting “death to America.”

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Suleimani was a towering figure in Iran and the mastermind of the state’s regional policy which saw it build militia alliances throughout the Middle East. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks.