US protests over Donald Trump’s ‘zero humanity’ migrant policy

Demonstrations are expected to take place across all 50 US states on Saturday calling for changes to president Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The rallies are also likely to hear fears voiced over the prospect of the supreme court swinging sharply to the right given Mr Trump is to nominate a conservative replacement for an outgoing liberal judge next month.

“This is an all hands on deck, stop the madness moment. It’s not a red or blue thing,” said the national protest organiser, Ai-jen Poo.

More than 750 events are planned across the country on Saturday, under the slogan “Families belong together”, to protest against the separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents in recent weeks after they crossed the border illegally under the administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown.

Ms Poo said the protests were primarily for people who had been horrified at the news of the separations and detentions, but she said the cause would widen into a show of opposition against Mr Trump’s travel ban, which targets five Muslim-majority countries and was upheld by the supreme court this week, as well as the threat of Mr Trump nominating a hard-right conservative for the supreme court seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“What you are seeing is the downright refusal to accept this administration’s policies,” she said.

‘Take it back’

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching “this is a time when we reflect on where we are as a country and, right now, what we are going to do to take it back as the multiracial democracy we know and deserve”, she added.

Most children affected by the crackdown have not yet been reunited with their parents despite the president halting the summary separation policy and a judge this week ordering the administration to reunite families.

The largest demonstration is planned for Washington DC, with many thousands expected to gather close to the White House, including Ms Poo, who is a union leader and the director of the national domestic workers alliance, the Hamilton musical creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and other figures such as the actor and activist America Ferrera. There will be a rally addressed by a mother who was separated from her child by the border patrol.

Mass protests are also expected in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and other big cities.

“But the beautiful thing about this day is that there are 10 events in Indiana, [vice-president] Mike Pence’s home state, protests in Lubbock, Texas, events in Alabama, rural Pennsylvania and many places like that,” Ms Poo said.

She dubbed the administration’s immigration policy “zero humanity” and “a moral atrocity” and said the main thrusts of Saturday’s events were to demand that families be reunited, call for an end to “zero tolerance” and an end to immigration detention, even where families are kept together.

Beyond the issue of family separations, the attorney general, Jeff Sessions, announced earlier this month that domestic or gang violence, which is rife in many parts of Central America and Mexico, will no longer be regarded as valid reasons for seeking asylum in the US.

The union and the progressive advocacy body MoveOn are the principal organizers of Saturday’s events, along with more than 150 smaller groups across the country. - Guardian