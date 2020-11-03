US presidential election: Biden takes narrow lead in crucial Midwestern states

The US presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden leading in two critical Midwestern states that could tip the contest in his favour even as president Donald Trump claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Mr Biden extended his narrow lead in Michigan while maintaining a slight edge in Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to Edison Research. The Republican president won the two pivotal battleground states in 2016.

Michigan officials continued to count mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin officials said they concluded their counting. A winner had yet to be declared, although CNN said shortly after 7pm Irish time it projected a Biden victory.

Together with Nevada, another state where Mr Biden held a small advantage with votes still left to be tallied, those states would deliver Mr Biden the 270 votes needed in the state-by-state Electoral College to win the White House. But Mr Trump still had a path to victory with those states officially undecided.

In duelling conference calls with reporters, officials from each campaign insisted their candidate would prevail. “If we count all legal ballots, we win,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said, potentially setting the stage for post-election litigation over the counting of mail-in ballots.

Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon told reporters the former vice president was on track to win the election, while senior legal adviser Bob Bauer said there were no grounds for Mr Trump to invalidate lawfully cast ballots.

“We’re going to defend this vote, the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency,” said Mr Bauer, adding that the campaign’s legal team was prepared for any challenge.

Shortly after 6pm Irish time, Mr Biden led 227 to 213 over Mr Trump in the Electoral College vote count, aiming to reach the needed 270 electoral votes.

Mr Biden was expected to deliver an address later on Wednesday.

Mr Trump continued to make baseless attacks on the vote-counting process on Twitter on Wednesday, hours after he appeared at the White House and declared victory in an election that was far from decided. Both Facebook and Twitter flagged multiple posts from the president for promoting misleading claims.

US president Donald Trump gestures after speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early today.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Mr Trump said before launching an extraordinary attack on the electoral process by a sitting president.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

“This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

In an earlier tweet, he said: “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

Mr Trump provided no evidence to back up his claim of fraud and did not explain how he would fight the results at the Supreme Court, which does not hear direct challenges. Voting concluded as scheduled on Tuesday night, but many states routinely take days to finish counting ballots.

Earlier , Mr Biden said he was optimistic about the result of the election and urged his supporters to stay patient.

“We believe we’ve won Arizona, we’ve just called it for Minnesota and we’re still in the game in Michigan,” he said as focus shifted to key battleground states.

“We feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan and we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”

In the nationwide popular vote, Mr Biden on Wednesday was comfortably ahead of Mr Trump, with 2.6 million more votes.

Mr Trump won the 2016 election over Democrat Hillary Clinton after winning crucial battleground states even though she drew about 3 million more votes nationwide.

Mr Biden’s hopes of a decisive early victory were dashed on Tuesday evening when Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas.

Mr Biden led in the battleground states of Arizona, a state with a high Latino population, which would make him only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 72 years.

Mr Trump won the state in 2016. The election will now come down in large part to the trio of “blue wall” states that unexpectedly sent Mr Trump to the White House in 2016 - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Pennsylvania, where Mr Trump led more by than half a million votes on Wednesday, officials said they were slowly working their way through millions of mail-in ballots, which were seen as likely to benefit Mr Biden.

Across the state, vote counting was proceeding more slowly in Democratic-leaning counties. There were about twice as many ballots left to count in counties that backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 than in the counties won that year by Mr Trump.

“The delay that we’re seeing is a sign that the system is working,” Democratic Governor Tom Wolf said at a news conference. Officials in Michigan said on Wednesday they expected the state to complete its count by day’s end.

Voters casts ballots at a polling location for the 2020 US presidential election in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Among other undecided states, Nevada does not expect to update its vote count until Thursday, state officials said. Two Southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, also remain in play. Mr Trump held leads in both.

Texas and Florida

Texas’s 38-vote electoral college prize will remain in Republican hands despite Democratic hopes of winning the state for the first time since 1976.

A wave of support from Hispanic voters also gave Mr Trump a decisive victory in Florida on Tuesday night, helping him secure the state that has long been seen as a bellwether battleground.

Mr Trump, who also won the state four years ago, outperformed his 2016 margins with Florida’s Hispanics, who make up 19 per cent of the state’s voters. A lot of the swing came in Miami-Dade, the county that contains Florida’s largest Cuban and Venezuelan communities.

The Biden campaign had sent former president Barack Obama to Miami on the eve of the election to try to rally supporters

