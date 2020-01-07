US ‘prepared’ for reprisal after assassinating Iranian commander

United States is “totally prepared” for Iranian retaliation in response to the killing of Quasem Suleimani, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as he described the slain general as a “monster”.

Speaking in the Oval Office, where he welcomed visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mr Trump insisted that the US decision to target and kill the top Iranian commander last week was retaliatory.

“He was planning a very big attack, a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped it,” he said. “We saved a lot of lives by terminating his life. We did ourselves and we did a lot of countries a big favour . . . He was a monster. and he’s no longer a monster; he’s dead.”

Mr Trump also appeared to reluctantly row back on his threat to target Iranian cultural sites, stating that he would work within the law. “They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to maim our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have and there’s nothing that stops them?” he asked regarding Iran. “And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. You know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Amid deepening tensions between Washington and Baghdad over the Suleimani killing which took place in Iraqi territory, Mr Trump said the US was not withdrawing from Iraq imminently despite the non-binding resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament on Sunday voting to expel all foreign troops from the country. “At some point we want to get out but this isn’t the right point,” said Mr Trump, adding that Iraq should be allowed to run its own affairs.

But he also claimed it would be “the worst thing that could happen to Iraq” if the US withdrew from the country. He added that the US should be treated with respect in Iraq.

His comments came amid renewed confusion about a draft letter that circulated between US and Iraqi officials on Monday, suggesting Washington was preparing to withdraw. While defence secretary Mark Esper again said that the letter was not valid, and that the US was not withdrawing, Iraqi prime minister Abdul Mahdi said on Monday that he had received the letter and that it had been been returned because of a translation issue.

Was Suleimani a legitimate target?

Earlier in the day, Mr Esper insisted that intelligence that prompted the Suleimani operation was “more than razor thin” and “persuasive” as the Trump administration continued to face questions about its decision to target the Iranian commander.

“The fact of the matter is Suleimani was caught red handed on the ground in Baghdad – one terrorist leader of a terrorist organisation meeting with another terrorist leader to synchronise and plan additional attacks on American forces, diplomats or facilities,” he said on CNN.

He also said that an imminent attack orchestrated by Suleimani was “only a matter of days, certainly no more than weeks”, away when he was killed.

Mr Esper clarified his comments later at a press conference in the Pentagon, stating that it was “more fair to say days”.

“He was a legitimate target, his time was due,” he told reporters. “What happens next depends on them. I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some shape or form. We are seeking a diplomatic solution, but first this will require Iran to de-escalate; it will force the regime to come to the table.”