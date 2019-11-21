US politicians must not promote falsehoods that aid Russia, impeachment hearing told

US president Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged politicians in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote “politically driven falsehoods” that cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

In her testimony to the House intelligence committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry, Ms Hill said some members of the committee based on their questions and statements appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against the US during the 2016 presidential race and that perhaps Ukraine did.

Some Republican members of the Democratic-led committee have advanced a discredited conspiracy theory, embraced by Mr Trump and promoted by his political allies, that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the last US presidential election.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” said Ms Hill, who until July served as the director for European and Russian affairs at the White House National Security Council.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she said.

Thursday’s hearing marks the fifth and last scheduled day of the House intelligence committee’s public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

The investigation is focused on the US president’s request in a July 25th phone call that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy conduct two investigations that could harm Mr Trump’s political adversaries.

The first involved Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Mr Trump in the November 2020 US presidential election, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The second involved the discredited notion of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election to harm Mr Trump’s candidacy.

Withholding aid

The impeachment inquiry is also examining whether Mr Trump’s withholding of $391 million in security aid to Ukraine, approved by Congress for the fight against Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine, was meant to pressure Mr Zelenskiy to undertake the investigations.

US intelligence agencies and former special counsel Robert Mueller have determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to sow discord in the US, boost Mr Trump’s candidacy and harm his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Mr Mueller’s team brought criminal charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers in the hacking effort, accusing them of covertly monitoring employee computers and planting malicious code, as well as stealing emails and other documents.

David Holmes, a staffer from the US embassy in Ukraine, also testified at Thursday’s hearing, as politicians seek to learn more about a July 26th phone call in which Mr Holmes said he overheard Mr Trump ask US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland about the status of the Ukrainian investigations.

Mr Holmes testified that his work at the embassy started to become overshadowed in March by the actions of Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out the two inquiries.

“I became aware that Mr Giuliani, a private lawyer, was taking a direct role in Ukrainian diplomacy,” Mr Holmes said.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

He said “a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House” were also involved in promoting this agenda.

He said that cadre included Mr Sondland, energy secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker.

David Holmes, a US embassy official in Ukraine, testifies during a public hearing of the impeachment inquiry, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Holmes also said he was “shocked” on July 18th when an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced that security assistance to Ukraine was being withheld.

“The official said the order had come from the president and had been conveyed to OMB by Mr Mulvaney with no further explanation,” Mr Holmes said, referring to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mr Holmes added that embassy officials spent the next weeks trying to determine why the aid was being held up.

Russian threat

Ms Hill, a naturalised US citizen from Britain, warned politicians that Russia is gearing up to repeat its election interference activities in 2020.

“We are running out of time to stop them,” she said.

The committee’s top Republican, Devin Nunes, took issue with Ms Hill’s testimony.

Mr Nunes said Ms Hill “claimed that some committee members deny that Russia meddled in the 2016 election” but said a report by intelligence committee Republicans “analysed the 2016 Russia meddling campaign”.

“Needless to say, it’s entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target,” Mr Nunes said.

Like a number of career government officials who have already testified, Ms Hill said she prides herself as a nonpartisan foreign policy expert who has served Republican and Democratic presidents.

Ms Hill recalled a July 10th meeting between US and Ukrainian officials that then White House national security adviser John Bolton cut short after Mr Sondland said there was an agreement for an Oval Office visit for Ukraine’s president if his government started certain investigations.

She said Mr Bolton told her to attend a follow-up meeting at which she heard Mr Sondland say there was an agreement with Mr Mulvaney for such a White House meeting. She said she heard Mr Sondland mention the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which she considered inappropriate.

After reporting to Mr Bolton what she heard, he told her to go to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg.

“You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this,” Mr Bolton said.

President’s voice

Mr Holmes told politicians on Thursday that he heard Mr Trump’s voice on the July 26th phone call with Mr Sondland at a Kiev restaurant, during which Mr Trump asked about Ukraine’s willingness to carry out an investigation.

“So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Mr Trump asked Mr Sondland, referring to Mr Zelenskiy, Mr Holmes said.

“He’s gonna do it,” replied Mr Sondland, according to Mr Holmes.

Mr Sondland added that the Ukrainian president would do “anything you ask him to”, Mr Holmes said.

Mr Holmes said Mr Sondland told him after the call that Mr Trump was interested in “big stuff” in Ukraine, defining that as “like the Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing”.

Mr Sondland on Wednesday testified he could not remember the precise details of the call Mr Holmes overheard, but took issue with his recollection that he had talked about the Bidens. “I do not recall mentioning the Bidens. That did not enter my mind. It was Burisma and 2016 elections,” Mr Sondland said.

The impeachment inquiry could lead the Democratic-led House to approve formal charges against Trump – called articles of impeachment – that would be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial on whether to remove him from office. Few Republican senators have broken with Mr Trump so far.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing, publicly criticised witnesses and described the impeachment proceedings as a “witch hunt”.

He also says he does not remember the call with Mr Sondland, tweeting during Mr Holmes’s testimony that he has never been able to overhear someone on a phone call. He said: “I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there was clear evidence Mr Trump had used his office for personal gain and undermined national security, but that no final impeachment decision had been made.

“The evidence is clear . . . that the president has used his office for his own personal gain and in doing so undermined the national security,” she told reporters. “He has violated his oath of office.” – Reuters/AP