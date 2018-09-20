US police report ‘multiple fatalities’ in Maryland shooting

A number of people were shot and killed on Thursday at a company distribution centre in Maryland, and the suspected attacker was in custody in a critical condition, the county sheriff said.

The shooting at a premises of the pharmacy chain Rite Aid occurred shortly after 9am local time (2pm Irish time) in Perryman, about 55km northeast of Baltimore.

“I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities,” Harford county sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at a news briefing, without offering a specific number. He did not provide any details regarding the suspect’s identity or possible motive behind the shooting.

An NBC reporter, Pete Williams, said multiple law enforcement sources told him the perpetrator of the attack was a woman.

A law enforcement source said officials believed the suspect had a work-related grievance.

The suspect used a single handgun, the sheriff said, and no officers fired any shots at the scene. He declined to respond to a reporter who asked whether that suggested the suspect’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The centre where the attack happened sits among a number of warehouses. The facility has nearly 1,000 employees, Rite Aid spokesman Pete Strella said, and processes products, including pharmaceuticals, for delivery to more than 2,500 stores.

The shooting took place a few miles from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a large army facility where military technology is developed and tested, according to Harford County’s website.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said his office was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting”.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” he said on Twitter. “The state stands ready to offer any support.”

Agents from the Baltimore offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI also responded, the agencies said.

The shooting occurred a day after a man shot and wounded four people, including a police officer, at a Pennsylvania court building before he was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police. – Reuter