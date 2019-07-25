US judge orders Keith Byrne to be released from prison

Cork man Keith Byrne could leave prison as early as today, after a US federal judge ordered him to be released from detention.

Lawyers representing the 37-year-old filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus in the federal court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania yesterday.

Chief Judge Christopher Conner ordered the government to release Mr Byrne from detention late on Wednesday. While Mr Byrne remains in detention his legal team are hopeful he could be released as early as today. Thomas Griffin, the immigration lawyer representing Mr Byrne, told the Irish Times that the legal team had won the first battle, and will continue to fight for Mr Byrne’s legalisation to allow him remain in America.

The 37-year-old, who has been living in the US since 2007, has been trying to legalise his status for several years. He entered the United States on a visa waiver scheme, but was since refused residency because of two charges related to cannabis possession dating from his time in Ireland. He is married to an American woman and the pair have three children, including his wife Keren’s son from a previous relationship.

Mr Byrne’s family have pleaded with authorities to permit the Fermoy native to remain in the United States, noting that his family and business are based there.

Mr Byrne signed an application for an Irish passport last week in prison, prompting expectations that he could be deported imminently, but has remained in detention since then as his lawyers pursued various legal avenues.

His legal team have been arguing that Mr Byrne’s application for a green card had been handled incorrectly.

In legal filings lodged last week, Mr Griffin requested that authorities stop the imminent removal of the 37-year-old Cork native and allow him make his case before an immigration judge.

Noting that Mr Byrne has had no dealings with police since arriving from Ireland on the Visa Waiver Program in 2007 he said that Mr Byrne “has never been a danger to the community and he is not a national security risk.”

“With a family of US citizens who depend on him, home-ownership and a successful tax-paying business Mr Byrne is not a flight-risk,” Mr Griffin wrote in a letter to Simona Flores, director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agency in Philadelphia.

“Mr Byrne’s custody has already torn him from his family, and his US citizen wife Keren and his three US citizen children who are on the verge of a massive upending of their lives,” the letter notes.

Noting the support in the local Philadelphia community for Mr Byrne, as well as the extensive media coverage internationally, Mr Griffin notes that Mr Byrne runs one of the best and most-well known residential and commercial painting companies in the greater Philadelphia area. “Mr Byrne has consistently abided by the law, and has regularly paid business and personal taxes,” he writes.

He also notes that Mr Byrne’s family will likely lose their house in the event of deportation as the mortgage is more than half of Keren’s nursing salary.