US-Ireland relationship still strong, says Kamela Harris

US vice-president Kamala Harris has said the relationship between Ireland and the United States remains strong as she hosted Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a virtual meeting in the White House.

Ms Harris said she that looked forward to hosting the Taoiseach in person next year.

“On behalf of the president I would like to thank Ireland for advancing our shard values as a member of the UN Security Council and thank you for our robust economic partnership,” said Ms Harris

Mr Martin began his comments by offering Ireland’s condolences to America for the deaths overnight in Atlanta.

He referenced the election of Mary Robinson as the first woman president of Ireland who remarked that she was elected “by the women of Ireland”.

“Oh that’s good,” responded Ms Harris.

The two will later take part in a virtual meeting with participants in the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship – a scholarship programme for American students of colour to study in Ireland.

A bust of Frederick Douglass, on loan from Howard University in DC, Ms Harris’s alma mater, was on display alongside the screen showing Mr Martin in Dublin. Several officials, including Ms Harris’s chief of staff Tina Flournoy, attended the meeting in Washington.

Later this afternoon Ms Harris will meet virtually with Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, a senior White House official said that Ms Harris will confirm the Biden administration’s commitment to advancing the “hard-won peace in Northern Ireland”.

“She will also encourage the Northern Ireland Executive leaders to continue taking steps to preserve that peace and stability in Northern Ireland for the benefit of all of its communities,” said the official, highlighting in particular the unique position Northern Ireland holds in the UK and EU markets

Earlier this morning Mr Martin held a virtual meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He said the two discussed the Belfast Agreement, immigration and efforts to secure access for Irish people to the E3 visa

Earlier in the day the Biden administration said that “no decision” has been made on the appointment of a Northern Ireland envoy, ahead of the St Patrick’s Day meeting between the Taoiseach and president. The first meeting between the two leaders will be the centrepiece of the St Patrick’s Day engagements by the Taoiseach in the United States.

Speaking ahead of the bilateral meeting, a senior US administration official said no personnel decisions had been made, “but certainly this administration will continue to remain very engaged in Northern Ireland”.

The North is expected to top the agenda of today’s virtual meeting between Mr Martin and Mr Biden, amid ongoing interest in Washington about the impact of Brexit on the North.

Bilateral meeting

Mr Biden, who spent the night at his home in Delaware, attended Mass to mark St Patrick’s Day at his local church this morning before flying back to Washington ahead of his lunchtime meeting with the Taoiseach.

As usual, the high point of the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House will be the bilateral meeting between the Taoiseach and the US president, which will take place remotely for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The traditional bowl of shamrock has already been delivered to the White House by diplomatic officials at the Irish embassy in Washington.

The White House has stressed that the US “is not looking to take sides” in the disagreement between Britain and the European Union over the implementation of the Brexit agreement, particularly as it relates to Northern Ireland.

However, the senior administration official added: “The Northern Ireland protocol is something that was legally binding and was agreed to by both sides. We’re aware that there have been challenges over its implementation . . . our belief is that the path forward needs to be a pragmatic one that provides political stability and prosperity for all the people in Northern Ireland.”

It is understood that British officials have held meetings with figures in Washington in recent days.

David Frost, Britain’s Brexit negotiator and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis briefed the Ad-hoc Committee on the Good Friday Agreement, a group of prominent Irish-Americans. Mr Lewis also spoke to co-chairman of the congressional Friends of Ireland group, Richard Neal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and the North’s Deputy First Minister will brief the Friends of Ireland group today.

Also on the agenda for the meetings between Mr Martin and senior US political figures is a discussion on Covid-19, co-operation on issues relating to Ireland’s current status as a UN Security Council member and immigration, with the Taoiseach expected to raise Ireland’s efforts to secure access to the E3 visa offered to Australian citizens. It follows the appointment of former US special envoy John Deasy to advise Irish-American group the Ancient Order of Hibernians earlier this month on lobbying congress on the issue.

Vaccines

On the issue of Covid-19 and vaccinations, Mr Martin said on Tuesday: “I will obviously be in discussions with the president about the broader issue of, not just Covid, but the whole idea of vaccine production, distribution, the raw materials necessary to produce a vaccine.”

The remarks came amid calls for the US to release some of its doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved by US regulators, to the EU.

Today’s virtual programme of events takes place a day after the US Senate unveiled a resolution underlining its support for the Belfast Agreement and calling for its “full implementation”.

The resolution – which was sponsored by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Susan Collins – expresses support “for the full implementation” of the agreement and subsequent efforts “to support peace on the island of Ireland”.

It also states that any new or amended trade agreements between the US and UK should take into account that the conditions of the Belfast Agreement are met.

There is also mention of the Northern Ireland protocol – the subject of fierce contention between London and Brussels, following Britain’s move to unilaterally delay the introduction of customs checks between the North and Britain. It also calls for “continuing attention and action to resolve the injustices of past violence, including state-sponsored violence”.

“The Good Friday Agreement was a historic accomplishment that established a framework for a sustainable peace,” said Mr Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “However, the work of the agreement remains unfinished. Ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day, we are calling for renewed attention and action to implement the agreement’s provisions, including the passage of a Bill of rights and accountability for past injustices.”