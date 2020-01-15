US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send two formal charges against US president Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a US president to begin in earnest next week.

Lawmakers voted 228 to 193 to give the Senate, controlled by Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans, the task of putting him on trial on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and of obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and documents sought by Democratic lawmakers.

The vote was largely along party lines.

The Senate is expected to acquit Mr Trump, keeping him in office, as none of its 53 Republicans has voiced support for removing him, a step that under the US constitution would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-seat chamber.

But Mr Trump’s impeachment by the House last month will remain as a stain on his record and the televised trial in the Senate could be uncomfortable for him as he seeks re-election on November 3rd, with Mr Biden a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge him.

President Donald Trump: faces impeachment trial in Senate next week. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

“We are here today to cross a very important threshold in American history,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor before the vote.

Ms Pelosi, who launched the impeachment inquiry in September after earlier resisting such a move centred on Mr Trump’s actions related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, named a seven-member team of House Democrats to serve as prosecutors at the Senate trial. The House voted to approve them.

House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, was selected to head the team of House “managers”. The White House has yet to unveil its defence team. The trial will overseen by US chief justice John Roberts.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has said opening statements in the trial were expected next Tuesday.

No US president has been removed as a direct result of impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 in the Watergate corruption scandal before the full House could vote on articles of impeachment, while Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached by the House, respectively in 1868 and 1998, but not convicted by the Senate. – Reuters