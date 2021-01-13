US House of Representatives begins debate on second Trump impeachment

A week after president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday as lawmakers considered impeaching him for his role in an assault on American democracy that stunned the nation and left five dead.

At least five Republicans have said they would join Democrats in voting for an article of impeachment – a formal charge – of inciting an insurrection just seven days before he is due to leave office and president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th. If the House approves it, Mr Trump would become the first president impeached twice.

House impeachment of Mr Trump would not immediately remove him from office but would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. It remained unclear whether such a trial would take place in time to expel Mr Trump from office. As lawmakers debated the matter, National Guard troops and police were stationed around the Capitol to provide security.

US president Donald Trump walks by supporters outside the White House on January 12th before his departure to Alamo, Texas. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

House majority leader Steny Hoyer, the number two Democrat, said Democrats intended to send the impeachment charge, once approved, to the Senate “as soon as possible,” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named nine impeachment managers who would present the House’s case during a Senate trial.

The extraordinary swiftness with which Democrats were moving reflects the ongoing danger that Mr Trump poses to US national security, according to top Democrats. It also increases pressure on Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, to consider holding an immediate trial.

McConnell has said no trial could begin until the chamber returns from its recess on January 19th. But Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer, who is set to become the majority leader after two newly elected Democratic senators from Georgia are seated and vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in later this month, told reporters the Senate could be recalled to handle the matter if McConnell agrees.

Washington is on high alert after the January 6th riot, with a week to go in Mr Trump’s term. Thousands of National Guard troops were to be on hand and some service members wearing fatigues, with weapons at hand, could be seen sleeping inside the Capitol building on Wednesday ahead of the session.

The House convened just after 2pm Irish time in the same chamber where lawmakers hid under chairs last Wednesday as rioters clashed with police in the halls of the Capitol.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene,” Democratic Representative Jim McGovern said as the session opened. “This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump.”

Members of the National Guard walk outside of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

Republican opposition

House Republicans who opposed the impeachment drive argued Democrats were going too far, as Mr Trump was on the verge of leaving office, and argued for the creation of a commission to study the events surrounding the siege.

Huge military presence here in the #USCapitol - thousands of personnel inside the building ahead of #impeachment vote pic.twitter.com/yAj5ojh6RH — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) January 13, 2021

“Instead of moving forward as a unifying force, the majority in the House is choosing to divide us further,” Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole said on the floor. Mr Cole was one of 139 House Republicans who voted against certifying the November 3rd presidential election results on Wednesday, hours after the violence, after Trump made false claims of widespread voting fraud.

Republican Representative Jason Smith accused Democrats of acting recklessly and urged the House not to impeach Trump in order to help “heal the nation.”

Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after vice president Mike Pence rejected an effort to persuade him to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US constitution to remove Mr Trump.

As the House prepared for the impeachment vote, there were signs Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party was beginning to ebb. At least five House Republicans, including Liz Cheney, a member of her party’s leadership team, said they would vote for his second impeachment – a prospect no president before Mr Trump has faced.

Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol visitors centre on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Ms Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, said in a statement.

Mr Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack” on the Capitol, she said.

Republicans Jaime Herrera Beutler, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger and Fred Upton also said they supported impeachment.

In a break from standard procedure, Republican leaders in the House have refrained from urging their members to vote against impeaching Mr Trump, saying it was a matter of individual conscience.

The New York Times reported that Mr McConnell was said to be pleased about the impeachment push, another sign Mr Trump’s party is looking to move on from him after the attack on Congress.

The House previously voted to impeach Mr Trump in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate Mr Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the election, as Democrats accused him of soliciting foreign interference to smear a domestic political rival. The Republican-led Senate in February 2020 voted to keep Trump in office.

The article of impeachment accused Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” saying he provoked violence against the US government in a speech to thousands of supporters near the White House shortly before the Capitol siege. The article also cited Mr Trump’s January 2nd phone call asking a Georgia official to “find” votes to overturn Mr Biden’s victory in the state.

‘Totally appropriate’ speech

In his first public appearance since last Wednesday’s riot, Mr Trump showed no contrition on Tuesday for his speech shortly before the siege.

“What I said was totally appropriate,” Mr Trump told reporters.

At a meeting to set the rules for Wednesday’s impeachment vote, Democratic Representative David Cicilline, who helped craft the impeachment measure, said it had the support of 217 lawmakers – enough to impeach Mr Trump.

A two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to convict Mr Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to vote for conviction.

Democrats could also use an impeachment trial to push through a vote blocking Mr Trump from running for office again.

Only a simple Senate majority is needed to disqualify Mr Trump from future office, but there is disagreement among legal experts as to whether an impeachment conviction is needed before a disqualification vote.

A different part of the Constitution, the 14th Amendment, also provides a procedure for disqualifying Trump from future office with a simple majority of both chambers. – Reuters