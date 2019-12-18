US House begins historic Trump impeachment debate

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating articles of impeachment against Donald Trump ahead of an expected partisan vote that would make him only the third American president to be impeached.

The votes on two articles of impeachment – which are expected to be held after six hours of debate – would set the stage for a trial this January in the Senate, where Republican control makes it highly unlikely that Mr Trump would be convicted and removed from office. Mr Trump faces charges of abusing his office for personal gain and obstructing the ensuring investigation by blocking his officials from testifying.

Democrats have accused Mr Trump of abusing his office by pressing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to probe Joe Biden, the former vice-president running for the Democratic presidential nomination, whose son served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. He is also accused of pressing Kiev to look into a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, and not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.

In opening the debate on Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, said the vision of the founding fathers was “under threat from the White House” and the actions of the 45th US president.

“That is why today as speaker of the House I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president,” Ms Pelosi said on the House floor. “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Tweeted response

Mr Trump spent Wednesday morning retweeting comments from his allies who accuse the Democrats of pursuing a “hoax” because they are still angry he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and because they are worried about him winning re-election next year.

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” Mr Trump tweeted just after Ms Pelosi spoke.

Donald Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi

Wednesday’s scheduled vote will mark the first time that House lawmakers will have used what Ms Pelosi called their “most solemn powers” since the House impeached Bill Clinton in 1998.

The first impeachment of a US president was of Andrew Johnson 151 years ago. Richard Nixon resigned as president in 1974 over Watergate as the House was about to impeach him. Mr Clinton and Johnson were both acquitted in the Senate.

“This is the fourth time an impeachment proceeding has been launched against a president, and it’s by far the most serious,” said Brendan Boyle, an Irish-American Democratic congressman from Philadelphia. “There’s just no comparison to the previous three, even Nixon.”

Ahead of the debate, Mr Trump went on the offensive by sending a letter to Ms Pelosi that accused the Democrats of “declaring open war on American democracy”.

“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers . . . yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding,” Mr Trump wrote in the fiery six-page missive that Ms Pelosi described as “ridiculous” and “really sick”.

Given the Democratic majority in the House, there is almost no chance that Mr Trump will not be impeached. In recent days, several dozen Democrats who were elected in 2018 in Republican-leaning districts, signalled that they would vote for impeachment even though they could be jeopardising their re-election chances in 2020.

The odds are equally low that Mr Trump will be convicted in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to remove a president from office. He would have to lose 20 Republicans to be convicted, which Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican majority leader, said had “zero” chance of occurring.

Phone call

Mr Trump sparked the crisis when he urged Mr Zelenskiy in a July 25th phone call to investigate Mr Biden and his son. The call occurred one day after Robert Mueller, then special prosecutor, testified before Congress about the two-year Russia probe that concluded without any recommendation to bring charges against Mr Trump.

A CIA whistleblower filed a report raising concerns about the July call, sparking the Democratic investigation into the president. Ms Pelosi had previously resisted calls from her party to launch an impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump over the Mueller investigation Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The California Democrat worried that such a move would energise Mr Trump’s supporters and help him get re-elected. But she changed her mind after the revelations about the Ukraine call and a related allegation that Mr Trump withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in an effort to pressure Mr Zelenskiy to probe the Bidens.

Mr Trump has castigated the impeachment investigation, claiming that the July 25 call was “perfect”. But Gordon Sondland, a former Trump donor who serves as US ambassador to the EU, told Congress in dramatic public testimony that there was a “quid pro quo”, undermining the denials from Mr Trump and his other top officials. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019