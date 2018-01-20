US government shutdown begins after failure to pass spending Bill

The United States government has officially shut down after senators failed to pass a spending Bill to keep the government running ahead of a midnight deadline.

Despite frantic negotiations throughout Friday Republicans failed to muster the 60 votes necessary to vote on a short-term funding measure. A bill put to the floor by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell shortly after 10 pm collapsed, after Democrats decided not to endorse the proposal. Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100 seat chamber, and as a result needed Democratic support to pass the four-week short-term bill.

The shutdown - which occurred on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration - is a major setback for the president and his party.

The vote means that government agencies will close and thousands of federal employees will not report for work and are likely to have their pay suspended. But the timing of the shutdown - at midnight on Friday - means that much of the shutdown’s effect will not be felt until early next week, giving lawmakers time to potentially hammer out a deal over the weekend.

Members of the House of Representatives are due to convene at 9am on Saturday in the US Capitol for fresh talks.

While there have been shutdowns before - the longest occurred during Bill Clinton’s presidency when the government shut down for 21 days - this is the first time a full shutdown has occurred when one party has control of both Houses of Congress and the White House.

The collapse of the deal followed a dramatic day in Washington. Earlier there were signs that a breakthrough might be reached. In the early afternoon the US president hosted the Democrat’s top senator, Chuck Schumer, to a meeting in the White House. But it yielded no deal.

Later in the evening Republican senator Lindsey Graham suggested a shorter- term deal funding proposal of three weeks rather than four, but this was not supported by Democrats, who have insisted that the deal should include a solution for so-called ‘dreamers’, young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

The stand-off also forced President Trump to cancel his planned departure on Air Force One to Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon. It was unclear if he would fly on Saturday to his Palm Beach mansion where he was scheduled to host a dinner to mark his first year anniversary in office.

‘Obstructionist losers’

While there was no official response from the president, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders branded senate Democrats as “obstructionist losers, not legislators” in a statement released minutes before the shutdown came into effect.

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” she said in a statement. She said there would be no negotiation on the status of unlawful immigrants “while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell roundly blamed Democrats for not backing the deal as he spoke in the senate chamber after the vote.

“The government shutdown was 100 per cent avoidable,” he said.

But Chuck Schumer hit back, pointing out that several Republicans had also voted against the Bill. He said he had been willing to compromise during his earlier meeting with President Trump - even given consideration to the border wall - but said that the president had failed to encourage his party in Congress to accept the compromise.

“What happened to the President Trump who asked us to come up with a deal and promised to take the heat on it? He backed off on the first sign of pressure,” he said. “The blame should crash entirely on President Trump’s shoulders. This will be called the Trump shutdown… There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in than President Trump.”

“A Trump shutdown is a perfect encapsulation of the chaos he was unleashed on our government,” he said.

As the blame-game intensified over who was responsible for the shutdown, a Washington Post -ABC poll found that 48 per cent of Americans blamed Trump and the Republican party for the possible shutdown, with only 28 per cent blaming Democrats.

The last time the government shut down was in 2013 over President Obama’s healthcare plan. Government offices and national parks closed for 16 days. According to Moody’s it cost the economy an estimated $20 billion.