US government report at odds with Trump on climate change

Global warming is highly likely caused by human activity, specifically the emission of greenhouse gases, according to a report by a group of more than 50 US government scientists released on Friday.

The report finds global temperatures will depend heavily on how much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere.

The report was approved by the White House, but it directly contradicts much of the Trump administration’s position on climate change.

“For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence,” said the report, whose authors include scientists at agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Global average sea levels are expected to rise “at least several inches in the next 15 years” due to rising temperatures, the report said.

The finding comes five months after US president Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Paris climate agreement aimed at reducing worldwide emissions.

Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that climate change is a hoax. – Reuters