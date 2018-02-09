US government begins second shutdown after Congress fails to vote

The government of the United States of America shut down on Friday for the second time in three weeks.

Funding for the federal government lapsed at midnight eastern time (5am Irish time) after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul stalled a Senate vote on a far-reaching budget agreement to fund the government through March 22nd while also eliminating caps on government spending and suspending the debt ceiling for the year.

The shutdown was expected to last only a few hours, giving the Senate and the House time to pass the 600-page, half-trillion dollar funding bill.

As the clock neared midnight, opposition to the deal appeared to be growing in the House, with lawmakers on either side of the political spectrum voicing objections.

The Senate was due to vote early on Friday morning, before sending the bill to the House where its future was less certain.

Mr Paul objected to the fact that deal would result in a significant increase in the federal budget deficit without any corresponding cuts to spending.

He complained in an interview with Fox News: “I’m not advocating for shutting down the government.” Instead, Mr Paul said: “I’m also not advocating for keeping the damn thing open and borrowing a million dollars a minute. This is reckless spending that is out of control.”

They say, "It's a binary choice, young man. Take it or leave it." Well, I'll leave it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 9, 2018 Yes, I want a strong national defense. I believe it's actually the most important thing the federal government does. But you have to ask yourself whether a $20 trillion debt makes us a stronger country or a weaker country. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 9, 2018

Senate rules only allowed the Kentucky Republican block a vote until after 1am eastern time on Friday.

Senator Rand Paul (centre) takes a brief break from the floor of the US Senate to pose for a photo with Rep. Justin Amash (left) and Rep. Thomas Massie (right). Photograph: Gretty

John Cornyn, the number two Republican in the Senate, expressed his deep discontent with his colleague to reporters late on Thursday night.

The Texas Republican called Mr Paul’s actions “grossly irresponsible” and said he would not make concessions to the Kentucky Republican. “Why reward bad behavior,” asked Mr Cornyn.

However, that was an hour after authorization for the federal government to spend money expired. The deal was expected to have bipartisan support to pass in the Senate.

There was still significant doubt about whether it would muster enough support to pass in the House of Representatives where a coalition of conservatives and liberals had united in opposition.

Conservatives, including the hard-right Freedom Caucus, were deeply opposed to the deficit spending in the bill.

Liberals, including the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, were outraged that the proposal did not include any protection for “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children who face potential deportation on March 5th.

House Democrats left a closed-door meeting on Thursday deeply divided over a path forward. Many members do not trust Paul Ryan’s assurance to bring an immigration bill to the floor and feared that they would lose any leverage to force a vote to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation if they gave Republicans enough votes to pass the budget measure.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi planned to oppose the bill, and despite suggesting that she would not pressure her colleagues to follow suit, appeared to be doing just that.

House Democrats said Ms Pelosi appealed to members to vote against the budget bill if Mr Ryan did not provide a stronger commitment on immigration, though leaders did not formally whip the vote.

Ms Pelosi is under immense pressure from immigration activists and progressive lawmakers in her caucus to take a hardline for “dreamers”, the young undocumented immigrants who could lose protections from deportation under a program that Donald Trump has rescinded.

Activists have staged large-scale protests and sit-ins demanding Democrats take a stand on immigration, only to be disappointed when they fail to force a vote on immigration legislation.

Democrats triggered a brief shutdown in January, and relented only after securing a promise from Majority leader Mitch McConnell to debate the issue on the Senate floor. Democrats in the House are seeing a similar commitment from Ryan.

Mr Ryan said on Thursday he would bring an immigration bill to the floor that the president would sign. But the pledge that rings hollow to many Democrats who believe the White House’s immigration demands are too draconian. - Guardian