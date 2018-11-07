US elections: Democrats win House, Republicans hold Senate

Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, but the party’s hoped-for “blue wave” failed to materialise as Republicans looked likely to increase their majority in the Senate.

As election results continue to come in around the country, Democrats were forecast to secure a net gain of at least 35 seats in the 435-seat chamber.

Democrat minority leader Nancy Pelosi hailed the House victory, pledging to use the majority to restore the constitution’s checks and balances on the Trump administration. But speaking to activists at Democratic Headquarters in Washington she also promised a new spirit of bipartisanship “because we’ve all had enough of division”.

In a significant blow to the party, however, Democrats failed to flip any of the toss-up seats that could have opened a path to victory in the Senate. With many districts still reporting late on Tuesday, Republicans may in fact add to their current Senate majority of 51-49 when the final results are known.

Tweeting from the White House where he was watching the election coverage with friends and family, President Trump tweeted: “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

In an excruciatingly close contest in Florida, Republican candidates narrowly won the gubernatorial race and were expected to win the senate seat. Andrew Gillum narrowly missed his bid to become the state’s first African-American governor, while current governor Rick Scott was ahead of Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, with 99 per cent of the votes counted.

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Similarly in Texas, despite pulling ahead in early polls, Democrat Beto O’Rourke failed to unseat incumbent Republican Ted Cruz, although his strong performance gave hope to Democrats who have long hoped that changing demographics in America’s second-largest state could turn Texas blue.

As predicted, Democrats performed strongly in House contests, picking up dozens of Republican seats around the country. Early results show that suburban America voted Democrat overwhelmingly, even in traditional Republican areas, suggesting a frustration with the politics represented by Donald Trump.

Women candidates also outperformed. In Pennsylvania alone - a state with no female candidates currently in Congress - four Democratic women won House seats: Chrissy Houlahan, Mary Gay Scanlon, Susan Wilde and Madeleine Dean.

However, the Senate race was less positive for Democrats.

As expected, Democratic incumbents in states won by Donald Trump came under pressure. Democratic senator Joe Donnelly lost his seat to Mike Braun in Indiana. President Trump campaigned with Mr Braun on the eve of the election. However, Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the Democratic exception - succeeding in securing a second term despite running in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Other toss-up races did not fall Democrats’ way. Despite hopes that Phil Bredesen could win the seat being vacated by Tennessee’s outgoing Republican senator Bob Corker - a frequent critic of Donald Trump - ultimately the seat was won by Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Democrats were also on track to win several governor races, including the governor’s seat in Republican-leaning Kansas and Michigan. However, the governors’ mansions in Ohio and Florida stayed in Republican hands in a setback for Democrats.

Election night also contained some significant firsts. Jared Polis has become America’s first openly gay governor after winning the Colorado gubernatorial race. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after winning the 14th congressional district of New York as predicted.

In Kansas, Sharice Davids, an openly gay political newcomer, beat four-term incumbent Kevin Yoder in the third congressional district. She will become the first native American woman to serve in Congress.

Speaking at Democratic Headquarters in Washington DC shortly after 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Ms Pelosi hailed Democrats’ decisive victory in the House, and she praised volunteers who “refused to stand still”.

“Tomorrow will be a new day in America,” she said, congratulating the “dynamic diverse candidates who have taken back the House for the American people.”