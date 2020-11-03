US election: Americans stream to the polls amid fears of unrest

After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the US, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-battered nation for the next four years.

Voters lined up around the country to cast ballots, with no signs yet of disruptions at polling places that some had feared after a protracted campaign marked by provocative rhetoric in a deeply divided US.

Mr Trump is facing a formidable challenge from Mr Biden, a veteran politician who served as vice-president for eight years under former president Barack Obama and has successfully galvanised the Democratic Party behind him.

Tuesday’s election is taking place against the unique background of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 Americans and has upended traditional modes of campaigning and voting. It was confirmed overnight that almost 100 million Americans had already cast their vote – an unprecedented number which suggests that this election could break turnout records.

Stores and restaurants were boarded on Monday night in Washington, DC, amid fears that violence could break out on election night. New fencing was also erected near the White House around Lafayette Square.

In many ways, the election is a referendum on Mr Trump – the firebrand political novice who secured a stunning victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton four years ago. Despite holding office for almost four years, the president has continued to cast himself as a political outsider, working for ordinary Americans.

Closing argument

In his closing argument, Mr Biden returned to his core election message that he can restore unity to a divided country. “Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation,” he said at a campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday.

Though polls are showing Mr Biden ahead nationally and in key swing states, Mr Trump still has a path to victory. In a sign of the importance of Pennsylvania – a battleground state that Mr Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016 – both campaigns fanned out across the state on Monday, with the president holding a campaign event in his opponent’s hometown of Scranton.

Mr Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris held separate events in the state along with music stars Lady Gaga and John Legend. With 20 electoral college votes, Pennsylvania is a must-win state for candidates seeking a path to the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

Mr Trump has ramped up his attacks on the election system in recent days. Arriving in North Carolina on Sunday night, Mr Trump declared that “as soon as the election is over – we’re going in with our lawyers”.

Mr Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in ballots are subject to fraud. In recent days, he has also argued that only election night vote tallies should count, even though states have historically taken more time to finalise tallies. He has suggested he might try to use the courts to halt counting.

A judge ordered the US Postal Service to sweep some mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch them for delivery in pivotal states such Pennsylvania and Florida among other places. Meanwhile, the FBI was investigating a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on election day.

One voter, Monique King, a 54-year-old surgical technologist, headed straight for her polling site at a college basketball gym in Santa Monica, California, at 7am after finishing a 12-hour overnight shift at her hospital.

“I think that the coronavirus was mishandled,” Ms King said. “I think we have too many deaths. I can’t do another four years of Trump . . . Lie after lie after lie.”

In McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, voters lined up, bundled in jackets and hats on a chilly morning.

“He’s a bit of a jerk, and I appreciate that,” Martin Seylar, a 45-year-old welder who had just finished his shift, said of Mr Trump, his preferred candidate. “He doesn’t get everything that he says done, but the way I see it is he’s trying, versus where everybody else blows smoke at us.”

Frenetic campaigning

Mr Trump, sounding tired and hoarse after days of frenetic campaigning, predicted that he would win during a phone interview on Fox News on Tuesday morning.

“We have crowds that nobody’s ever had before,” said Mr Trump, who has been criticised by Democrats for holding packed rallies in defiance of social-distancing recommendations. “I think that translates into a lot of votes.”

“I think we’re going to have a great night,” Mr Trump said during a later appearance in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac river from Washington. He said he was not yet thinking about making a concession speech or acceptance speech.

Mr Biden travelled to his birthplace of Scranton on Tuesday morning. Speaking to a couple dozen volunteers using a bullhorn, Mr Biden returned to some of his familiar campaign themes, promising to unite Americans and “restore basic decency and honour to the White House”.

He later stopped at his childhood home, where he signed one of the livingroom walls, writing: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

Among the most closely contested states that are expected to determine the outcome are Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, with Democrats hoping that Mr Biden may even threaten Mr Trump in states that once seemed like Republican locks such as Ohio, Iowa and Texas.

The pandemic, which has killed more left millions in the US jobless, ensured that election day felt far from normal, with poll workers and voters in masks and people standing several feet apart. Experts predict the vote total could reach 160 million, exceeding the 138 million ballots cast in 2016.

In anticipation of possible protests, some buildings and stores were also boarded up in Los Angeles and New York.

US stocks moved higher on Tuesday, as investors wagered that Mr Biden would prevail and usher in fresh stimulus spending.

Congress

Voters on Tuesday will also decide which political party controls the US Congress for the next two years, with Democrats narrowly favoured to recapture a Senate majority and retain their control of the House of Representatives.

In addition to the pandemic, the country this year also was shaken by months of protests against racism and police brutality.

Mr Trump has downplayed the pandemic, saying the country is “rounding the corner” even as numerous states set single-day records of new infections in the final days of the campaign.

The most closely watched results will start to trickle in after 7pm EST, when polls close in states such as Georgia. But it is possible that it could be days before the presidential result is known, especially given the massive surge in voting by mail due to the pandemic.

Some crucial states, such as Florida, begin counting absentee ballots ahead of election day and could deliver results relatively quickly on Tuesday night. Others including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are barred from processing the vast majority of mail-in ballots until election day, raising the possibility of a vote count that could stretch for several days. Additional reporting: – Reuters