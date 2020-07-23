US coronavirus case total exceeds four million

The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States surpassed four million on Thursday, with several states posting record death rates from the disease.

Florida, Alabama and California were among the states that reported their highest daily death tolls to date – a worrying sign for President Donald Trump, who has been keen to stress that the mortality rate from Covid-19 has been lower than in the spring, despite an increase in infections in some areas.

More than 143,000 people have now died in the United States from Covid-19.

Florida, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, reported 173 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – the highest number in a day since the pandemic started.

Most of the deaths and cases were in Miami-Dade County in the southern part of the state. Florida said a total of 10,249 cases of the disease had been confirmed over the previous 24-hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s most populous state, California, surpassed New York as the state with the highest number of cases – 422,000 in total.

However, its death rate is lower – just under 8,000 deaths compared to more than 32,000 pandemic-related deaths in New York. California on Wednesday announced its highly daily death toll to date, 157 fatalities.

‘Greatest threat’

Speaking at a White House briefing, Mr Trump said the virus “poses the greatest threat to our senior citizens”.

“The median age for those who die from the virus is 78 years old, and nearly half of the deaths have occurred among those living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities. That’s really something,” he said.

Responding to questions from journalists, the president said he would be happy for his son and grandchildren to return to school next month.

“I would like to see the schools open,” he said. “We have great statistics on young people and on safety. So we would like to see schools open. We want to see the economy open.”

Mr Trump predicted that “you’re going to see some very, very impressive numbers for the United States” on Covid-19.

“I think we’ve done some amazing things,” he said.

His comments came as new figures showed that jobless claims rose to 1.4 million last week, a higher figure than had been expected, raising fears about fresh economic troubles arising from the surge in cases in the south and west of the US in recent weeks.

Deployment of forces

The parent company of clothing brands Ann Taylor and Loft became the latest American retailer to file for bankruptcy. The company filed for chapter 11 protection and announced plans to close a “significant” number of stores.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump also defended his decision to deploy federal forces to Chicago, following a similar move to deploy federal agents to Portland, Oregon, this month. The Department of Justice is to send hundreds of agents to the city, which has seen a spike in gun violence in recent weeks, as well as 35 military personnel to Albuquerque in New Mexico.

Mr Trump said “murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws” in several cities controlled by the rival Democratic party.

“Every American no matter their income, their race or their zip code should be able to walk their city’s streets free from violence and free from fear,” he said.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler was among those who was sprayed with tear gas during protests on Wednesday night. Federal agents have been patrolling the streets of the western city, under orders from Washington to protect federal buildings, including the federal courthouse.

“This is clearly a waste of federal resources and it’s getting increasingly dangerous,” he said. “We did not ask the feds to be here. We do not want them here. They’re not helping the situation.”