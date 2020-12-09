US considers Pfizer vaccine approval as Covid-19 deaths, infections soar

The US’s top regulator will meet on Thursday to consider approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, as the country’s infection rates and deaths from Covid-19 continue to rise.

The panel charged with evaluating the vaccine for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to sanction emergency approval for its rollout, following its authorisation in Britain.

Canada approved the vaccine on Wednesday, and the first doses expected to arrive in the country next week, prime minister Justin Trudeau said. The top Canadian health agency said the decision had been made after an independent review, though approval had only been given for those aged over 16.

“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place,” the government said in a statement.

The FDA meeting takes place as the New York Times reported that the Trump administration passed on the opportunity to lock-in more than the 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it agreed to buy earlier this year.

Mr Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at prioritising shipment of vaccines to Americans before other countries, but it is unclear how much power the president has to implement the order.

The White House and State Department have been widely criticised for holding Christmas parties in recent days, where mask-wearing was not encouraged. Asked about the parties, Mr Trump said “we’ve reduced the number very substantially” and “a lot of people” were wearing masks.

Increasing rates

Jenna Ellis, one of Mr Trump’s lawyers who has been working closely with Rudy Giuliani in seeking to overturn the result of the election, is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 and attended a White House party in recent days. Mr Guiliani was diagnosed with coronavirus in recent days, but said he expected to leave hospital on Wednesday.

Latest figures show that 2,600 people died from Covid-19 in the United States on Tuesday, while more than 220,000 new cases were recorded. Two-thirds of America’s 50 states are registering an increase in infection rates, with officials warning people not to travel for the Christmas holiday season.

President-elect Joe Biden promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, though he warned that his first 100 days “won’t end the Covid-19 virus”.

“We did not get in this mess quickly, we’re not going to get out of it quickly, it’s going to take some time. But I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better,” he said.