US Capitol put on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators breach barricades

The United States Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday with politicians inside as Donald Trump supporters clashed with police, broke through barricades and entered the building.

Protesters were seen inside the building and people working inside were ordered by local safety officials to shelter in their offices.

The move meant that the Senate and the House of Representatives both recessed its debate over congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Mr Trump in November’s presidential election.

Mr Trump, and his allies, have baselessly floated conspiracy theories that the election was somehow fraudulently won by Mr Biden, though there is no evidence to support this.

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, ordered a curfew in America’s capital city that was set to begin at 6pm local time. –Guardian News and Media

More to follow