US air force failed to tell authorities of Texas gunman’s violent past

The US air force has said it failed to notify federal authorities about Devin Kelley’s domestic violence convictions, a move that would have prohibited him from buying the rifle he used to kill more than two dozen people during a rampage in Texas on Sunday.

As the town of Sutherland Springs continued to come to terms with a mass shooting that left at least 26 people dead, the air force said that a clerical error meant the shooter’s domestic violence record had not been entered into a federal database.

Under federal law, anyone with a conviction for domestic violence is prohibited from buying a firearm. Devin Kelley (26) had bought four weapons in the last four years, including the military-style rifle he used in his attack on Sunday.

Mr Kelley had been indicted by the Air Force for assaulting his wife and step-son in 2012, spending 12 months in a military prison.

“The Air Force has launched a review of how the service handled the criminal records of former Airman Devin P. Kelley following his 2012 domestic violence conviction,” the Air Force said in a statement.

It also said it would review if any other convictions had been overlooked.

Further details emerged late on Monday about the circumstances surrounding the death of the shooter.

He fled First Baptist Church and was pursued by two local men minutes after he opened the deadly attack on the congregation.

The suspect received two shots during a gun battle with a local man Stephen Willeford, who confronted the assailant outside the church after he was alerted to the attacks by his daughter.

Mr Willeford and another local man who was passing, Johnnie Langendorff, pursued the suspect, with Kelley’s SUV running into a ditch about 11 miles north of the church. He was found in the driver seat with a gunshot wound to the head by police shortly after.

Johnnie Langendorff, who pursued the gunman, is interviewed in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Photograph:Todd Heisler/The New York Times.

Mr Willeford broke his silence on Tuesday about the event. A former National Rifle Association (NRA) trainer, he explained in emotional terms how he had confronted the killer with an AR-15-style assault rifle that he keeps in a safe, after his daughter alerted him to the carnage that was unfolding in the next door church.

‘Anger towards his mother-in-law’

As Texas reeled from the fifth largest mass shooting in US history, evidence of tensions between the suspect and his in-laws were revealed by authorities, presenting a probable motive for the murder.

Freeman Martin, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Service, said that Kelley had sent his mother-in-law threatening text messages the morning of the shooting.

“We know that he expressed anger towards his mother-in-law, who attends this church,” Mr Martin said.

Twenty-six crosses stand on a field representing the victims of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Photograph: Larry Smith/EPA

While the suspect’s wife and her parents attended the church, they were not present on Sunday. The grandmother of Mr Kelley’s wife was, however. She was named as Lulu White, a regular volunteer at the church, and died in the attack.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said that the suspect had attended the First Baptist Church on occasion.

“This depraved madman had worshiped at this church before” he said, asking how someone “can worship god, can pray with people and then come back and murder those same people.”

Asked if gun restrictions should be considered in the wake of the attack he accused people of “politicising” the tragedy.

He also praised the actions of the unnamed resident who confronted the gunman, and who he said had prevented further carnage by acting as he did.

Vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen are due to visit the scene on Wednesday.

Among those who were killed in the attack were 8 members of one family spanning three generations. Bryan and Kate Holcombe, their son Marc Daniel (36) and his infant daughter died during the attack.

In addition, their daughter-in-law Crystal, who was pregnant, and the wife of their other son, died along with three of her children.

Kelly, from New Braunfels, about an hour’s drive north from the church, launched the attack at around 11.20 am, spraying the inside of the church with bullets from a semi-automatic weapon.

As details of the suspect’s violent past emerged, including his dismissal from the US air force after he assaulted his then wife and step-son, questions began to be raised about his access to weaponry.

Mr Kelley is believed to have purchased the Ruger AR -556 rifle used in the shooting in a gun store in San Antonio in April last year.