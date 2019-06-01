Twelve people shot dead in Virginia Beach attack

A US city employee has killed 12 people and wounded at least six others before he was killed himself after opening fire at a municipal centre in Virginia Beach on Friday.

The shooting happened shortly after 4pm local time at Building Two of the municipal centre complex, a facility that houses the city’s public works and utilities next door to City Hall.

Virginia Beach Police chief James Cervera said the suspect in Friday’s carnage was armed with a .45-calibre pistol equipped with a “sound suppressor” device and “extended” ammunition magazines he used to reload repeatedly during the attack.

Survivors recounted scenes of pandemonium and fear that erupted as gunshots rang out, and workers ran for cover.

“We just heard people yelling and screaming to get down,” Megan Banton, a public utilities worker, told television station WAVY-TV, recalling that she and co-workers barricaded themselves in their office.

“We put the desk up against the door because we didn’t know if they were coming in. We were just hoping that it would be over soon, and then we heard the cops yelling up the steps.”

Police and emergency personnel gather near the site of a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Photograph: EPA/CAITLIN PENNA

The first victim was shot in a vehicle outside the public works and utilities building at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before the suspect entered that building and “immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims,” Mr Cervera said.

The chief said the suspect engaged in a “long-term gun battle” with four police officers who confronted him inside, preventing the gunman from “committing more carnage in that building.”

One officer was wounded in the shootout, but his bullet-proof vest saved his life, Mr Cervera said. Authorities said the gunman was shot by police and was declared dead at a hospital.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference with the police chief. “The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours, colleagues.”

Earlier, the Virginia Beach Police Department in a series of posts on Twitter advised the public to avoid the area.

Six people were sent from the scene of the shooting to hospitals in the region, according to a spokesman for the Sentara Healthcare system . Their conditions were not disclosed.

City Councilwoman Barbara Henley told the Virginian-Pilot she had just pulled up to the City Hall building when she noticed municipal employees standing outside using their mobile phones, and someone told her there was a shooting and she should leave. Ms Henley had got back in her car when she heard a male voice shout “Get down” as bystanders scattered. She told the newspaper: “I was scared to death.”

The office complex for more than 400 employees houses information technology, public works, planning and utilities departments next door to City Hall. It lies several miles inland from the town’s popular seashore, situated on the Atlantic coast at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. Southeast Virginia’s most populous city has roughly 450,000 year-round residents.

The mass shooting is the deadliest instance of US gun violence since November 2018, when a dozen people were slain at a Los Angeles-area bar and grill by a gunman who then killed himself.

– Reuters, AP