Trump turns to ‘Obamagate’ as central plank of his re-election strategy
Emergence of conspiracy theory allows president rewrite history of the Russia investigation
Barack Obama: told graduating students in an online speech that leaders in Washington “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”, a rare public rebuke of the sitting president from his predecessor. Photograph: Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images
A new phrase has entered the Donald Trump lexicon. “Obamagate” has been tweeted and retweeted multiple times by the US president of late, prompting widespread speculation about the meaning of the term.
The emergence of the US president’s new attack line has coincided with more public interventions by his predecessor since he endorsed Joe Biden’s White House run last month.